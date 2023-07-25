5-Star Justin Williams Commits to Georgia over Oregon, Alabama; No. 1 LB in 2024

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The defending national champs just keep loading up on high level talent.

Justin Williams, the No. 1 ranked linebacker recruit in the class of 2024 in 247Sports composite rankings, committed to Georgia on Monday over a number of other powerhouse programs like Alabama and Oregon, according Stevie Wiltfong of 247 Sports.

He is the third 5-star prospect to join the Bulldogs' recruiting class, joining top-ranked quarterback Dylan Raiola as well as cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. All three players are the highest rated at their respective positions.

