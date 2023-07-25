Report: Uchenna Nwosu, Seahawks Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension Worth Up to $59M

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Coming off an extremely impressive first season in Seattle, Uchenna Nwosu agreed to a three-year, $59 million contract extension with the Seahawks on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $32 million in guaranteed money for the 26-year-old outside linebacker.

Nwosu was drafted in the second-round out of USC back in 2018 by the Los Angeles Chargers, spending four seasons with the organization and showing flashes of potential before signing a two-year deal with the Seahawks last offseason.

He really broke out in his first year with the organization, racking up a career-high 9.5 sacks, tied for the highest mark on the team along with Darell Taylor. He also finished with 66 total tackles, 12 of which went for a loss, both career-best marks in 2022.

Along with Jordyn Brooks and Tariq Woolen, among others, Nwosu looks to be one of the young cornerstones of Seattle's defense for years to come.