NFL Rumors: Chiefs Haven't Tried to Trade Chris Jones amid Contract Holdout

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

As his stalemate with the organization continues, Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones has not been included in any trade discussions, with the two sides still working towards a longterm extension, according to ESPN's Jeremey Fowler.

Fowler gave an update on the situation while appearing on SportsCenter on Monday:

"I've been told from a source over there that they've prioritized doing Jones' deal for a while now. They had hoped to get it done around training camp or through the first couple days after. It hasn't happened yet, but they're going to stick with it. They haven't tried to trade him or anything like that because he's in their plans, they just have to bridge that gap of a couple of million dollars."

Jones, 29, was absent from the Chiefs' start to training camp Saturday when veterans reported. He also missed OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Jones is owed $20 million this upcoming season but he is set to hit free agency next spring if he and the Chiefs aren't able to agree on an extension. He is subject to $50,000 fines every day that he doesn't show up to training camp.

The Athletic's Nate Taylor reported Sunday that the four-time All-Pro is looking for an extension that would make him at least the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL, behind only Aaron Donald.

And with the Jets' Quinnen Williams signing a four-year, $96 million extension earlier this offseason, moving him into that second position, Jones is reportedly looking for a deal that would pay him an average annual salary of $30 million.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and owner Clark Hunt are hoping that Jones ends up easing up just a bit, allowing the franchise to keep some flexibility under the salary cap as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have done in the past.

Kansas City does not have a single player on their roster that is the highest paid at their position, per Taylor.

"We really don't think about it in the context of, 'Who is the highest-paid player?'" Hunt said after Sunday's practice. "We think about it in the context of the Chiefs — and what's best for the organization, not only this year but as we go forward. One of the challenges is the salary cap. It makes it tough to keep a championship team together."

"We love Chris," he added later. "When he decides to report, we'll welcome him."

Jones has unquestionably been Kansas City's best defensive player over the organization's dynastic run. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022.

Last season he had another sensational campaign, matching his career-high 15.5 sacks to go along with 44 tackles, 17 of which went for a loss.