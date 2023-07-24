Teddy Bridgewater Visits Lions in Free Agency; QB Spent 2022 NFL Season With Dolphins

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are reportedly giving a look at a veteran quarterback to potentially back up starter Jared Goff.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, free agent Teddy Bridgewater is visiting with the Lions on Monday after spending the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins. Rapoport added that "there has been interest for some time."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in April that Bridgewater received a "strong offer" from the Lions, but he was taking his time to make a decision on his next destination.

The 30-year-old appeared in five games with two starts for the Dolphins last season and threw for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Miami lost both games he started.

Bridgewater began his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him with the 32nd overall pick in 2014. The 2015 Pro Bowler has spent time with multiple franchises over the course of his career.

After four seasons in Minnesota, Bridgewater signed with the New York Jets in 2018 but never played for the team because he was traded to the New Orleans Saints later that offseason. He later signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 before being traded to the Denver Broncos the following year. He signed with the Dolphins prior to last season.

If Bridgewater were to sign with the Lions, he would be reunited with head coach Dan Campbell, who was on the New Orleans coaching staff during the signal-caller's two seasons with the Saints.

Detroit is believed to be a team on the rise following a strong finish to the 2022 campaign. Adding Bridgewater would provide some depth behind Goff as the Lions try to build off the momentum of last year.