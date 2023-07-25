Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Coaching Staffs Entering 2023 Season

2 of 5

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Head Coach: Doug Pederson

Coordinators: Press Taylor (offense), Mike Caldwell (defense)

Doug Pederson made it abundantly clear how much of an upgrade he represented over a bad NFL coach in 2022. After Urban Meyer turned the Jacksonville Jaguars into the league's laughingstock during his short-lived tenure at the helm, Pederson was brought in to change the culture and guide the organization back to respectability.

The head coach succeeded by any measure. The Jags transformed from a hapless 3-14 squad to a dangerous one that finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, the first winning season for Jacksonville since 2017.

By guiding his side six wins in the last seven weeks—including five consecutive victories to close out the campaign—Pederson also got the Jags back into the playoffs for the first time since their AFC Championship appearance a half-decade ago. Their season-ending win over the rival Titans earned the club just its fourth AFC South crown since the franchise's inception in 1995 and second since the turn of the millennium.

Making the playoffs wasn't all Pederson was able to accomplish in 2022. His team pulled off one of the largest comebacks in league history during the Wild Card Round, overcoming a seemingly insurmountable 27-0 first-half deficit to win by a 31-30 margin on a last-second field goal. While the Jags would go on to fall to the Kansas City Chiefs the following week, they put up a tough fight against the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Pederson showed he's truly a quarterback whisperer in the process. Trevor Lawrence shook off an ugly rookie season to make a Pro Bowl appearance, likely the first of many for 2021's No. 1 overall pick. Pederson's play-calling and offensive coordinator Press Taylor's game-planning skills should help the signal-caller elevate to a perennial MVP candidate in the coming years as well.

Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell still has some room to grow after a decent first season on the job. Although they only gave up 20.6 points per game—the 12th-best mark in the league—the Jaguars ranked in the bottom 10 for yardage allowed last year.

With some of the young pieces getting more experience and several solid veterans joining the roster in free agency, this unit could make a leap in 2023.