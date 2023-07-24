X

    LeBron, Giannis Joke About Taking Kylian Mbappé's $776M Al-Hilal Contract Offer

    Erin WalshJuly 24, 2023

    BEIJING, CHINA - JULY 09: NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo attends a promotional event during his visit to China at Beijing Sport University on July 9, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
    Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    If Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James were soccer players, it appears neither would turn down the opportunity to play for Al-Hilal.

    The Saudi Arabian side made a record $332 million bid for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé on Monday, and CBS Sports soccer insider James Benge reported the club is also prepared to offer him a deal worth $776 million over one year.

    Antetokounmpo joked about his resemblance to the Frenchman on Twitter, telling Al-Hilal, "you can take me," and James made a Forrest Gump reference, insisting that he would instantly join the club on such a big offer.

    Mbappé loved Antetokounmpo's Tweet, in particular:

    Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/hKhqYXC7tH">https://t.co/hKhqYXC7tH</a>

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Me headed to Saudi when they call <a href="https://twitter.com/RichPaul4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RichPaul4</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/mavcarter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mavcarter</a> for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾‍♂️😁 <a href="https://t.co/IX0VSMZYNb">pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb</a>

    World football insider Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday that PSG consider Mbappé for sale this summer after he opted against extending his contract with the club beyond June 2024.

    Mbappé is reportedly interested in continuing to play in Europe, with his preferred landing spot being Real Madrid, the same club he snubbed in favor of a return to the French capital just 14 months ago, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens and Rodrigo Faez

    While Mbappé "is not interested in the offer" from Al Hilal, according to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain have given the Saudi Arabian club permission to negotiate with him directly.

    Who knows, maybe if Al-Hilal strikes out on Mbappé they'll turn to Antetokounmpo or James down the road.