ESPN's College GameDay Headed to UNC vs. South Carolina for Week 1 of 2023 CFB Season

ESPN is putting the spotlight on Heisman contender Drake Maye and North Carolina to open the 2023 college football regular season.

The network announced on Tuesday that College Gameday will be at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 2 for the showdown between the Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks.

Maye is certainly going to be the focal point of the game's coverage. The 20-year-old is coming off a season in which he was named ACC Player of the Year and could be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Expectations are also going to be high for the Tar Heels. Their nine wins last season were their most since 2015 (11-3) and they played in the ACC Championship Game for the first time in seven years.

Things could be even better for North Carolina this season. The 2022 recruiting class, which 247Sports' composite rankings named the 11th-best class in the nation, has one year of experience under its belt.

On the other side of the field, Shane Beamer is entering his third season with the Gamecocks. They finished 23rd in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll last season with an 8-5 record, including wins over Tennessee and Clemson.

This will mark the 60th all-time meeting between the two Carolina programs. North Carolina leads the series with a 35-20-4 record, but South Carolina has won eight of the last 11 meetings dating back to 1981.

The most recent matchup between the two programs was a 38-21 win for the Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, 2021.