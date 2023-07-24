WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 24

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 24July 24, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 24 from Tampa, Florida.
SummerSlam is less than two weeks away, so a lot of time was spent on building up the feuds that will make up the show.
Seth Rollins and Finn Balor signed their contract for a match at SummerSlam, Logan Paul appeared to build up his match against Ricochet, and Gunther and Drew McIntyre had a confrontation.
We also saw Bronson Reed take on Tommaso Ciampa, and Becky Lynch battled Zoey Stark in a match with a very interesting stipulation.
Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's show.
Opening Segment
- It was smart to open the show with Judgment Day already in the ring. We will probably see their entrance at some other point during the show, so we don't need it here, too.
- KO trying to keep himself calm is hilarious. We need a promo exchange with him and Eddie Kingston someday.
Raw opened with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Finn Balor in the ring. Samantha Irvin welcomed us to the show and introduced them before they each spoke for a bit. They bragged about running Raw before bringing out Dominik Mysterio with his new NXT North American Championship.
As usual, the crowd booed Dom as loud as it could when he tried to speak. They played some video packages recapping their recent successes.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn got a huge pop when they interrupted Judgment Day. KO yelled at Dom and told him to shut his mouth forever.
Zayn goaded Ripley into agreeing that Dom would defend the NA title on the show against Zayn.
This segment did some table-setting for the rest of the show, but it was relatively bland for the most part. It felt like they could have accomplished the same thing with a one-minute backstage segment or interview.
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations