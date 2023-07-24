WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 24

0 of 1

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 24 from Tampa, Florida.

SummerSlam is less than two weeks away, so a lot of time was spent on building up the feuds that will make up the show.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor signed their contract for a match at SummerSlam, Logan Paul appeared to build up his match against Ricochet, and Gunther and Drew McIntyre had a confrontation.

We also saw Bronson Reed take on Tommaso Ciampa, and Becky Lynch battled Zoey Stark in a match with a very interesting stipulation.

Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's show.