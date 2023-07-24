X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    MLB Rumors: Josh Hader, Blake Snell Not Expected to Be Traded by Padres at Deadline

    Adam WellsJuly 24, 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 8: Josh Hader #71 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after getting the final out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Petco Park on July 8, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
    Denis Poroy/Getty Images

    Despite a disappointing 48-52 record so far this season, the San Diego Padres don't appear inclined to sell at the trade deadline.

    Per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, the expectation at this point is All-Star closer Josh Hader and left-handed starting pitcher Blake Snell will remain with the team after the Aug. 1 deadline.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.