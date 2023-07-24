MLB Rumors: Josh Hader, Blake Snell Not Expected to Be Traded by Padres at Deadline

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Despite a disappointing 48-52 record so far this season, the San Diego Padres don't appear inclined to sell at the trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, the expectation at this point is All-Star closer Josh Hader and left-handed starting pitcher Blake Snell will remain with the team after the Aug. 1 deadline.

