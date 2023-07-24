Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions Signs 'Euphoria' Actor, Boxer Javon Walton

AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions has landed another high-profile client, this one from the world of acting.

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Javon Walton is joining the promotional company as he looks to move into professional boxing.

"I've been training so hard and working for the majority of my life for this moment," Walton said in a statement. "MVP feels like family, and that's very important to me. I know they can help me reach my goals in professional boxing and do it in a way that feels special to me."

Walton is best known for his role as Ashtray on HBO's Euphoria. He also had a recurring role on the third season of the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and co-starred with Sylvester Stallone in the 2022 movie Samaritan.

Raimondi noted the 17-year-old Walton is the youngest signee for Most Valuable Promotions. He fights in the 125-pound weight class with more than 80 bouts on his resume, has won five Georgia state championships and is a two-time Junior Olympic national silver medalist.

Paul, along with his adviser and former UFC chief financial officer Nakisa Bidarian, launched Most Valuable Promotions in 2021. In addition to promoting all of Paul's boxing matches, the company signed former undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano in September.

According to Raimondi, Walton is expected to make his professional boxing debut sometime in 2024 and he will be introduced by MVP on Aug. 2 during the open workouts for Paul's upcoming bout with Nate Diaz.

Paul and Diaz are headlining an Aug. 5 pay-per-view show from American Airlines Arena in Dallas. The YouTube star has a 6-1 record in his boxing career.