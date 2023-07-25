Fantasy Football 2023: Early Sleepers, Dynasty Tips and Team Names

1 of 3

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

There are typically two types of drafts involved in dynasty leagues. There is usually an initial draft, during which managers build their core rosters, and yearly rookie drafts.



When drafting for an initial roster, it's important to focus on players who are consistently productive and who are young enough to serve as a long-term centerpiece. Focusing on Pro Bowl players still on their rookie contracts—like Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow—is a great way to get the best of both.



Drafting older but still productive players like Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams is perfectly acceptable, but such players should sit a little lower on draft boards. When selecting players over the age of 30, managers should know they'll probably need to find replacements within three-to-five years.



Rookie drafts are centered around, well, rookies, and the value they provide depends entirely on the incoming class. The 2023 draft class was a strong one for fantasy, as potential long-term fantasy stars such as Bijan Robinson, Bryce Young, Jordan Addison and Michael Mayer were eligible.



Robinson, who has tremendous dual-threat and points-per-reception (PPR) potential in the Atlanta Falcons offense, is a rare exception to typical rookie drafting. Because running backs experience shorter careers—and have a depressed market that has left Pro Bowlers like Dalvin Cook unsigned in July—they usually aren't as valuable as their pass-catching and quarterbacking peers.



The declining running-back market doesn't appear to be reversing course in the near future, either.



"There's really nothing we can do. We're kind of handcuffed with the situation," Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb said, per the team's official transcript.



But if a back like Robinson can be an absolute difference-maker for a half-decade or more, he's worth a high draft choice.



Dynasty leagues allow for the trading of draft selections, and they can be used as capital, just like in the NFL. The approach shouldn't be complicated. Just like an NFL general manager, fantasy managers should be willing to flip picks for top talent when on the verge of a championship run. Managers stuck at the bottom should value draft picks over aging veterans who might not be around when the team is ready to contend.



As is the case in the NFL, it's hard to build a long-term contender without a quality quarterback. Once managers have a steady performer, they can stick with them for years, which puts a premium on acquiring skill players.



It's good to have a dependable backup for insurance purposes, but managers who have a quarterback like Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts or Josh Allen can pretty much ignore the position in yearly rookie drafts.



When filling out a bench, managers should seek players with upside wherever possible. This year's sleeper could become a core centerpiece in a couple of years, so don't discount them simply because they haven't become stars yet.



It's always wise to have a backup plan, though, especially when it comes to players with a history of injuries or those uncertain contract situations. We don't know where Cook will play in 2023, and we're not sure if Josh Jacobs will play in the wake of holdout talk.



As with any season-long fantasy format, it's good to have a handcuff or two on the roster. If those backups also happen to be young and project as future starters, all the better.

