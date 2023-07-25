Fantasy Football 2023: Early Sleepers, Dynasty Tips and Team Names

Fantasy Football 2023: Early Sleepers, Dynasty Tips and Team NamesJuly 25, 2023
One of the best things about fantasy football is that there's a format to fit virtually every taste. Dynasty leagues, however, are not for everyone.
Dynasty can make for an incredibly rich and rewarding experience. Managers who build a perennial contender through smart drafting, roster management and savvy trades will feel a sense of accomplishment.
As is the case in the NFL, though, poor decisions that lead to years in the basement can be painful.
To avoid landing in the latter category, it's important to identify long-term value, avoid players on the decline and forge a deep roster that can withstand the unexpected.
Below, you'll find some proven dynasty tips, a few sleepers to consider in 2023 and some creative team names based on dynasty-worthy players at or below the age of 25.
Dynasty and Draft Tips
There are typically two types of drafts involved in dynasty leagues. There is usually an initial draft, during which managers build their core rosters, and yearly rookie drafts.
When drafting for an initial roster, it's important to focus on players who are consistently productive and who are young enough to serve as a long-term centerpiece. Focusing on Pro Bowl players still on their rookie contracts—like Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow—is a great way to get the best of both.
Drafting older but still productive players like Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams is perfectly acceptable, but such players should sit a little lower on draft boards. When selecting players over the age of 30, managers should know they'll probably need to find replacements within three-to-five years.
Rookie drafts are centered around, well, rookies, and the value they provide depends entirely on the incoming class. The 2023 draft class was a strong one for fantasy, as potential long-term fantasy stars such as Bijan Robinson, Bryce Young, Jordan Addison and Michael Mayer were eligible.
Robinson, who has tremendous dual-threat and points-per-reception (PPR) potential in the Atlanta Falcons offense, is a rare exception to typical rookie drafting. Because running backs experience shorter careers—and have a depressed market that has left Pro Bowlers like Dalvin Cook unsigned in July—they usually aren't as valuable as their pass-catching and quarterbacking peers.
The declining running-back market doesn't appear to be reversing course in the near future, either.
"There's really nothing we can do. We're kind of handcuffed with the situation," Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb said, per the team's official transcript.
But if a back like Robinson can be an absolute difference-maker for a half-decade or more, he's worth a high draft choice.
Dynasty leagues allow for the trading of draft selections, and they can be used as capital, just like in the NFL. The approach shouldn't be complicated. Just like an NFL general manager, fantasy managers should be willing to flip picks for top talent when on the verge of a championship run. Managers stuck at the bottom should value draft picks over aging veterans who might not be around when the team is ready to contend.
As is the case in the NFL, it's hard to build a long-term contender without a quality quarterback. Once managers have a steady performer, they can stick with them for years, which puts a premium on acquiring skill players.
It's good to have a dependable backup for insurance purposes, but managers who have a quarterback like Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts or Josh Allen can pretty much ignore the position in yearly rookie drafts.
When filling out a bench, managers should seek players with upside wherever possible. This year's sleeper could become a core centerpiece in a couple of years, so don't discount them simply because they haven't become stars yet.
It's always wise to have a backup plan, though, especially when it comes to players with a history of injuries or those uncertain contract situations. We don't know where Cook will play in 2023, and we're not sure if Josh Jacobs will play in the wake of holdout talk.
As with any season-long fantasy format, it's good to have a handcuff or two on the roster. If those backups also happen to be young and project as future starters, all the better.
2023 Sleepers to Consider
Sam Howell, QB, Washington Commanders
We don't know what to expect from second-year Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. He made only one start as a rookie and could be pushed in training camp by journeyman Jacoby Brissett.
However, Howell could be a potential steal. He's only 22 years old, has an experienced offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy and has a fairly impressive receiving corps. If he can be a steady starter, receivers Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson could make him very productive in fantasy.
Howell was ranked 210th in FantasyPros keeper and dynasty rankings at the time of writing, meaning he should be available for free as a free agent.
Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Like Howell, Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White should be available as a free agent or very late in inaugural dynasty drafts. He's ranked 205th by FantasyPros. The 2022 fourth-round pick is a deep sleeper worth considering because of Josh Jacobs' uncertain situation.
Jacobs was given the franchise tag and is expected to hold out at least through training camp.
"[Jacobs] is already sending word that if the deadline passes without a deal, he will not report to training camp," Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote on July 15.
White could be pushed into starting duties as early as Week 1 of this season, and even if Jacobs returns, he could replace him in 2024, when the two-time Pro Bowler is expected to reach the open market.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
When looking for sleepers at receiver, it's never a bad idea to look at elite quarterbacks and who will be catching their passes.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling may emerge as Mahomes' top perimeter target following the offseason departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster. Valdes-Scantling finished third among Kansas City pass-catchers in receiving yards last season, behind only Smith-Schuster and star tight end Travis Kelce.
Still only 28 years old and under contract through 2024, Valdes-Scantling could provide fantastic value for managers ready to make a move in that timeframe. Ranked 253rd by FantasyPros, he's another player who should be available as a free agent.
Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (ranked 132nd) is worth targeting in initial dynasty drafts because of his age (24) and upside.
The Notre Dame product has emerged as one of Justin Fields' most dependable targets in Chicago and is coming off an impressive season. In 2022, he caught 50 passes for 544 yards and seven touchdowns.
With an improved supporting cast, Fields could make a big jump as a passer in his third season. While Kmet will have to share targets with the likes of DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Robert Tonyan, an improved Bears offense gives him legitimate double-digit-touchdown potential.
Managers who can't land an elite tight end like Kelce or Mark Andrews should consider Kmet later in drafts.
Dynasty Team Names
Win, Lawrence and Repeat (Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence)
Fields of Glory (Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields)
Hurts to be This Good (Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts)
Stroud Noise (Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud)
Spicy Bijan (Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson)
Kids in the Hall (New York Jets RB Breece Hall)
Baby Back Gibbs (Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs)
Nuthin' But Najee Thang (Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris)
Jefferson Airplane (Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson)
Ja'Marr Wars (Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase)
CeeDee Burner (Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb)
Mingo Was His Name-O (Carolina Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo)
Kmet Blue Light Special (Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet)
Fant Believe It (Seattle Seahawks TE Noah Fant)
Winning is the Pitts (Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts)
Report Directly to the Mayer (Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer)