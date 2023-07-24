Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Tuesday's Schedule

Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Tuesday's ScheduleJuly 24, 2023
Germany and Brazil turned in two of the three biggest wins of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday morning.
The pair of women's soccer powers benefited from a multi-goal performance each. Alexandra Popp netted two goals for Germany, while Ary Borges produced a hat-trick for Brazil.
Germany and Brazil delivered statements about their title contention in a tournament that has not seen a ton of dominant showings through the first matchday.
Italy took down Argentina in Monday's other match in Australia and New Zealand. The win put Italy in a good position to compete with Sweden for the Group G win, which is one of the most coveted spots in the group stage given the potential round-of-16 matchup for the runner-up.
Group F
1. Brazil - 3 points
2. France - 1
3. Jamaica - 1
4. Panama - 0
Monday Result
Brazil 4, Panama 0
Brazil powered ahead of France at the top of Group F with a commanding 4-0 win over Panama.
Ary Borges netted the first hat-trick of the tournament and provided an assist on the other Brazilian tally produced by Bia Zaneratto.
The four-goal margin of victory was the third-best in Australia and New Zealand so far. Only Germany and Japan turned in better wins.
The four goals could turn out to be a huge boost for the South American side in its battle with France for first place. The two sides meet on Saturday.
Panama's Women's World Cup debut did not go great, and it now finds itself in a large hole in last place. The Central American nation needs a result against Jamaica to have a shot of advancing to the knockout round.
If Jamaica beats Panama, there is a way for the Reggae Girlz to top Group F after two matches through goal differential.
Group G
1. Sweden - 3
2. Italy - 3
3. South Africa - 0
4. Argentina - 0
Monday Result
Italy 1, Argentina 0
Italy joined Sweden on three points in Group G thanks to a late game-winning goal from Cristiana Girelli.
The goal was the fourth of Girelli's career at the World Cup. She bagged a hat-trick against Jamaica four years ago.
Italy is searching for a second straight World Cup quarterfinal berth, but earning that spot may be tough if it finishes behind Sweden in Group G since the runner-up will likely face the United States in the round of 16.
Saturday's clash between Italy and Sweden will likely determine the Group G winner. Argentina and South Africa will play Friday with a potential shot at second place on the line.
Group H
1. Germany - 3
2. Colombia - 0
3. South Korea - 0
4. Morocco - 0
Monday Result
Germany 6, Morocco 0
Alexandra Popp's brace powered the biggest win of the World Cup to date.
Germany put six goals past Morocco to claim a commanding lead in Group H. The win delivered a statement to the rest of the field that the Germans are one of the top contenders in the tournament.
Germany will be expected to win by multiple goals against Colombia and South Korea, who play the final game of Matchday 1 on Tuesday.
Colombia and South Korea are playing for second place in Group H with Morocco. A win by either side on Tuesday would put that nation in a decent position, but both squads will have to prevent against a damaging loss in goal differential in their matches with Germany.
Tuesday Schedule
Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea (Monday, 10 p.m. ET, FS1)
Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines (1:30 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway (4 a.m. ET, FS1)
Colombia and South Korea will finish off the first set of matches late on Monday night.
Co-host New Zealand will try to bank off the confidence gained from its opening win over Norway against the Philippines in Wellington.
Norway faces a tough test to recover from that loss against Switzerland in Hamilton. A loss would be devastating for a nation that advanced to the knockout round in seven of its eight World Cup appearances.