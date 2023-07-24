Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Tuesday's Schedule

0 of 4

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Germany and Brazil turned in two of the three biggest wins of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday morning.

The pair of women's soccer powers benefited from a multi-goal performance each. Alexandra Popp netted two goals for Germany, while Ary Borges produced a hat-trick for Brazil.

Germany and Brazil delivered statements about their title contention in a tournament that has not seen a ton of dominant showings through the first matchday.

Italy took down Argentina in Monday's other match in Australia and New Zealand. The win put Italy in a good position to compete with Sweden for the Group G win, which is one of the most coveted spots in the group stage given the potential round-of-16 matchup for the runner-up.