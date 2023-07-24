WORLD FOOTBALL

    Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Tuesday's Schedule

    Joe TanseyJuly 24, 2023

      Germany's forward #11 Alexandra Popp (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group H football match between Germany and Morocco at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, also known as AAMI Park, in Melbourne on July 24, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
      WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

      Germany and Brazil turned in two of the three biggest wins of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday morning.

      The pair of women's soccer powers benefited from a multi-goal performance each. Alexandra Popp netted two goals for Germany, while Ary Borges produced a hat-trick for Brazil.

      Germany and Brazil delivered statements about their title contention in a tournament that has not seen a ton of dominant showings through the first matchday.

      Italy took down Argentina in Monday's other match in Australia and New Zealand. The win put Italy in a good position to compete with Sweden for the Group G win, which is one of the most coveted spots in the group stage given the potential round-of-16 matchup for the runner-up.

    Group F

      ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 24: Ary Borges of Brazil scores her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group F match between Brazil and Panama at Hindmarsh Stadium on July 24, 2023 in Adelaide / Tarntanya, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
      Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

      1. Brazil - 3 points

      2. France - 1

      3. Jamaica - 1

      4. Panama - 0

      Monday Result

      Brazil 4, Panama 0

      Brazil powered ahead of France at the top of Group F with a commanding 4-0 win over Panama.

      Ary Borges netted the first hat-trick of the tournament and provided an assist on the other Brazilian tally produced by Bia Zaneratto.

      The four-goal margin of victory was the third-best in Australia and New Zealand so far. Only Germany and Japan turned in better wins.

      The four goals could turn out to be a huge boost for the South American side in its battle with France for first place. The two sides meet on Saturday.

      Panama's Women's World Cup debut did not go great, and it now finds itself in a large hole in last place. The Central American nation needs a result against Jamaica to have a shot of advancing to the knockout round.

      If Jamaica beats Panama, there is a way for the Reggae Girlz to top Group F after two matches through goal differential.

    Group G

      AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 24: Cristiana Girelli (10) of Italy celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on July 24, 2023. (Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
      Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

      1. Sweden - 3

      2. Italy - 3

      3. South Africa - 0

      4. Argentina - 0

      Monday Result

      Italy 1, Argentina 0

      Italy joined Sweden on three points in Group G thanks to a late game-winning goal from Cristiana Girelli.

      The goal was the fourth of Girelli's career at the World Cup. She bagged a hat-trick against Jamaica four years ago.

      Italy is searching for a second straight World Cup quarterfinal berth, but earning that spot may be tough if it finishes behind Sweden in Group G since the runner-up will likely face the United States in the round of 16.

      Saturday's clash between Italy and Sweden will likely determine the Group G winner. Argentina and South Africa will play Friday with a potential shot at second place on the line.

    Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Tuesday's Schedule
    Group H

      MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 24: Lea Schueller of Germany celebrates scoring during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Germany and Morocco at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on July 24, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
      Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

      1. Germany - 3

      2. Colombia - 0

      3. South Korea - 0

      4. Morocco - 0

      Monday Result

      Germany 6, Morocco 0

      Alexandra Popp's brace powered the biggest win of the World Cup to date.

      Germany put six goals past Morocco to claim a commanding lead in Group H. The win delivered a statement to the rest of the field that the Germans are one of the top contenders in the tournament.

      Germany will be expected to win by multiple goals against Colombia and South Korea, who play the final game of Matchday 1 on Tuesday.

      Colombia and South Korea are playing for second place in Group H with Morocco. A win by either side on Tuesday would put that nation in a decent position, but both squads will have to prevent against a damaging loss in goal differential in their matches with Germany.

    Tuesday Schedule

      Players of of New Zealand celebrate after the group A match between New Zealand and Norway at the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Qin Lang/Xinhua via Getty Images)
      Qin Lang/Xinhua via Getty Images

      Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea (Monday, 10 p.m. ET, FS1)

      Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines (1:30 a.m. ET, FS1)

      Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway (4 a.m. ET, FS1)

      Colombia and South Korea will finish off the first set of matches late on Monday night.

      Co-host New Zealand will try to bank off the confidence gained from its opening win over Norway against the Philippines in Wellington.

      Norway faces a tough test to recover from that loss against Switzerland in Hamilton. A loss would be devastating for a nation that advanced to the knockout round in seven of its eight World Cup appearances.

