NFL Rumors: Chiefs Haven't Been Willing to Give Chris Jones $30M AAV in New Contract

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Chris Jones hasn't reported to training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs yet and it appears that the team will need to break out the checkbook to fix the issue.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic reported that the Chiefs have not been willing to give Jones $30 million per season on a new contract. Per Taylor, Jones wants a new deal that would make him "at least the second-highest-paid player at his position."

Jones is in the final season of his four-year, $80 million deal and is coming off a season that saw him record 15.5 sacks and help his team win its second Super Bowl in four seasons. He was a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award and is regarded as one of the top players at his position.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about his star defender's contract holdout in a press conference following Sundays training camp action and said there is communication between the two sides.

"We'll just see how things go here down the road. There had been communication. We'll see where it goes from here, and we'll take it," Reid said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. "If you're not here, we just keep moving. That's how we roll."

He will be fined $50,000 for each day he does not show up, which is a number that cannot be waived. Reid also noted that communication between the two sides had been "good up to just a bit ago" and took a hands off approach to the situation.

"They're doing their thing. We're doing our thing," Reid said. "We'll just see where it goes from there."