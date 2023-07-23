Novak Djokovic Withdraws from National Bank Open Due to Fatigue After Wimbledon Loss

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic withdrew himself from the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto on Sunday due to fatigue following his run to the Wimbledon final last weekend, according to an announcement by the tournament.

The No. 2 ranked player in the world and the all-time leader in men's grand slam titles, Djokovic made his decision following a marathon, five-set championship match against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon, ultimately losing to the 20-year-old phenom.

"I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take," Djokovic said. "I would like to thank Karl Hale, the Tournament Director, for understanding this decision. I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there."

Djokovic, 36, certainly has had plenty of success at the NBO, winning the single titles at the Masters 1000 event four times, most recently in 2016.

"Of course, we're disappointed that Novak won't be playing at the National Bank Open this year," Karl Hale, the tournament director said in a statement. "He's an incredible player and one we know our fans were eager to watch at Sobeys Stadium. He will be missed but we still have a long list of sensational players confirmed for this year's event, including 41 of the top 42 players in the world."

Despite getting upset in a couple of tournaments early in the year, it has still been a terrific season for Djokovic who has already won two majors, the Australian and French Open.

He surpassed Rafael Nadal for most career men's grand slam titles with the latter.

As a result of Djokovic's withdraw, American Chris Eubanks has gained automatic entry into the main draw of the tournament. He is fresh off an incredible run at Wimbledon, making it to the quarterfinals and beating world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the process.