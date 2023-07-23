X

NBA

    Michael Jordan's Sale of Hornets Reportedly Approved by NBA's Board of Governors

    Francisco RosaJuly 23, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 24: Team 23Xi co-owner Michael Jordan on pit road prior to qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 on June 24, 2023 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Lebanon, TN. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Michael Jordan's tenure as the majority governor with the Charlotte Hornets has reportedly nearing an end.

    The NBA's Board of Governors approved Jordan's sale of the franchise to a group led by businessmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Wojnarowski also reported the New York Knicks' James Dolan was the only governor to oppose the sale:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    ESPN Sources: The BOG vote was 29-1 to approve the sale. Knicks owner James Dolan registered the lone vote against.

    Schnall and Plotkin reportedly purchased the team at a $3 billion valuation and the sale will be completed sometime in the next couple of weeks. Jordan was the majority governor of the organization for 13 years, paying $275 million for it back in 2010.

