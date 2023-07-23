Michael Jordan's Sale of Hornets Reportedly Approved by NBA's Board of Governors

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michael Jordan's tenure as the majority governor with the Charlotte Hornets has reportedly nearing an end.

The NBA's Board of Governors approved Jordan's sale of the franchise to a group led by businessmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also reported the New York Knicks' James Dolan was the only governor to oppose the sale:

Schnall and Plotkin reportedly purchased the team at a $3 billion valuation and the sale will be completed sometime in the next couple of weeks. Jordan was the majority governor of the organization for 13 years, paying $275 million for it back in 2010.

