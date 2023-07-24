4 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 224

4 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 224July 24, 2023
The UFC returned to London this past Saturday with the exciting, 15-fight UFC Fight Night 224 card.
The card was topped by a heavyweight contender bout, as England's Tom Aspinall looked to rebound from a disastrous fight with Curtis Blaydes opposite Poland's Marcin Tybura. Aspinall won the fight by first-round knockout, immediately reasserting himself as one of the division's top contenders in the process.
The co-main event was contested at flyweight, with British star Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko from Lithuania. McCann clearly had the crowd behind her, but was ultimately tapped out by a first-round armbar that looked like it caused some pretty significant damage.
The other biggest winners of the night were England's Nathaniel Wood, who improved to 3-0 as a featherweight with a hard-fought decision win over Andre Fili, and Scotland's Paul Craig, who debuted at middleweight with a second-round TKO win over Andre Muniz.
Keep scrolling for the matchups we want to see for these talented fighters when the dust has settled.
Tom Aspinall vs. Gane-Spivak Winner
Last year, Tom Aspinall stepped into the cage for a crucial heavyweight contender clash with Curtis Blaydes. 15 seconds into the fight, he collapsed to the ground in agony, having suffered a freak knee injury.
On Saturday, Aspinall finally got back on track, and he did so in style, knocking out the tough Marcin Tybura in the first round.
After the win, Aspinall set laid out his plans for his immediate fighting future.
First, he wants to fight whoever comes out on top in Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac's upcoming fight, which will headline the UFC's return to Paris on Sep. 2. If he wins that fight, he hopes to fight Jon Jones for the heavyweight belt—presuming the champion gets by Stipe Miocic this November.
At this point, Aspinall is probably already deserving of a title shot, or at the very least a No. 1-contender fight with streaking Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich. But the champion is busy with Miocic, and the Russian will most likely be on call in case either man is ruled out of their title fight. So we're intent to let Aspinall do it his way.
Gane or Spivac next and a title fight if he's victorious.
Julija Stoliarenko vs. Ariane Lipski
Julija Stoliarenko picked her 10th armbar victory in the UFC Fight Night 224 co-main event, nearly yanking off Molly McCann's arm in the first round of their flyweight fight.
It was a nice addition to her resume, but she is just 2-4 in her first six UFC fights, so it's unlikely she is looking at a ranked opponent for her next fight.
Our pick for the armbar whiz is Brazil's Ariane Lipski.
Lipski is riding a pair of decision wins over JJ Aldrich and Melissa Gatto, but remains outside the flyweight Top 15, which makes her a suitable opponent for Stoliarenko at this stage.
This one also looks like a fun style clash on paper, as Lipski is a great striker and Stoliarenko clearly knows her way around the mat.
Book it for an upcoming Fight Night card—but hey, let's try to keep unranked fighters out of co-main events in the future.
Nathaniel Wood vs. Alex Caceres
Nathaniel Wood has found new life as a featherweight.
After hot and cold results at bantamweight, the Brit is now 3-0 at featherweight. His latest win in the division came on the UFC Fight Night 224 main card, when he picked up a decision victory over Andre Fili in a thrilling featherweight scrap. He first two wins in the weight class came against Charles Jourdain and Charles Rosa.
That's a solid streak over solid opposition, and it will probably be enough to earn Wood a fight with somebody on the fringes of the featherweight rankings.
Our pick is No. 15 ranked contender Alex Caceres.
Caceres has been in the UFC forever, and has fought many of the division's best fighters during his time in the promotion. And despite his long career, he is still getting good results, with wins over Julian Erosa and Daniel Pineda in his last two appearances.
He seems like a perfect opponent for an up-and-comer like Wood and it looks like an entertaining fight on paper.
Paul Craig vs. Bo Nickal
It's fair to say that, outside of Aspinall, Scotland's Paul Craig was the biggest winner of Saturday's event in London.
The Scotsman took on Brazilian submission specialist Andre Muniz on the main card. It was his first fight as a middleweight after a long and mostly successful run as a light heavyweight, and there were a lot of questions as to how he'd look in his new division, and whether the change of weight class was really a good idea at all.
In the end, Craig made quite a statement, smashing Muniz to a second-round TKO win on the mat.
Muniz was ranked No. 14 heading into the fight, so Craig will almost earn a place in the middleweight rankings with his victory. That position will allow him to start picking fights with the division's most proven fighters.
Yet on Saturday's post-fight show on ESPN, Craig expressed interest in welcoming wrestling star and rising MMA talent Bo Nickal to the Top 15.
"I kind of like Bo Nickal as a fight," he said. "Nobody wants to fight him. But then if he takes me down, he better be good at passing guard, because I'm very good at retaining guard.
"He's a name. He's a name and he can play into my game plan, where he gets in tight, takes me down, and it just fits me better."
That's a bit of a gamble on Craig's part, as Nickal is still unranked, but he is right about the American being a big name. There's a lot of upside to this potential fight for both guys, and it could certainly go either way.
What's not to like?