4 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 224

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC returned to London this past Saturday with the exciting, 15-fight UFC Fight Night 224 card.

The card was topped by a heavyweight contender bout, as England's Tom Aspinall looked to rebound from a disastrous fight with Curtis Blaydes opposite Poland's Marcin Tybura. Aspinall won the fight by first-round knockout, immediately reasserting himself as one of the division's top contenders in the process.

The co-main event was contested at flyweight, with British star Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko from Lithuania. McCann clearly had the crowd behind her, but was ultimately tapped out by a first-round armbar that looked like it caused some pretty significant damage.

The other biggest winners of the night were England's Nathaniel Wood, who improved to 3-0 as a featherweight with a hard-fought decision win over Andre Fili, and Scotland's Paul Craig, who debuted at middleweight with a second-round TKO win over Andre Muniz.

Keep scrolling for the matchups we want to see for these talented fighters when the dust has settled.