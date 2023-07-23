San Francisco Marathon Results 2023: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Sunday morning was a bad time to try to drive across the Golden Gate bridge.

The iconic span was taken over by approximately 29,000 runners for the 2023 San Francisco Marathon. The pack was led by Brice Daubord and Leandra Zimmermann in the men's and women's categories, respectively.

Daubord, a 37-year-old from Orleans, France, was first across the finish line after completing the course in 2:26:17. After the hitting the 2.2-mile split with four runners ahead of him, Daubord methodically advanced to the front and held the lead for the last eight miles.

Nicholas Ciolkowski, a 26-year-old from Berkeley, California, finished the race in 2:27:54, just seven seconds behind Daubord. San Francisco local Andrew Snyder came in third at 2:31:23.

Zimmermann led all women and placed 13th overall with a time of 2:45:59. She made a push over the final stretch of the course, climbing up 11 places over the final eight miles. Originally from Augsburg, Germany, Zimmermann was a cross-country runner at MIT from 2015 to 2018.

Brook Starn of Danville, California, who finished first in the women's category in the 2022 marathon, came in second behind Zimmermann at 2:51:14. San Francisco's Clara Lin came in third with 2:58:38.

For the second year, the marathon featured a non-binary category. Jen (JL) Odom won with a time of 3:26:53.

The full marathon began at 5:15am along the Embarcadero at Mission Street.

Runners headed toward Fisherman's Wharf and ran along the San Francisco Bay before making the picturesque Golden Gate crossing.

Runners then returned to the city, where they traversed the Presidio and Golden Gate Park before heading back to the water's edge and crossing the finish line at the Embarcadero at Folsom Street.

Competitors can use the results from today's race to qualify for the Boston Marathon or the Olympic Time Trials.