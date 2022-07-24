San Francisco Marathon Results 2022: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images for Rock 'N' Roll Marathon

Simon Ricci and Brooke Starn were the top performers in the men's and women's events at Sunday's San Francisco Marathon.

Ricci clocked in at 2:31:42. He did a great job of preserving his stamina for the latter stages of the race. He was averaging 5:25 per mile when he hit the 24-mile mark and 5:33 as he crossed the finish line.

That helped Ricci wrap up well ahead of Sumner Jones, who completed his race in 2:38.48.

Starn, who ran competitively for Harvard before transferring to UC Davis, averaged 6:18 per mile for a 2:44:38 overall time. Traversing the downtown terrain was probably nothing new for the Danville, California, native.

Cal Calamia, meanwhile, made history as the first-ever non-binary marathon winner (3:00:03). They were also the top performer in the non-binary category in the Bay to Breakers in May.

The San Francisco full marathon got underway along The Embarcadero near Mission Street. Competitors ran along the San Francisco Bay until crossing the legendary Golden Gate Bridge.

Upon turning back toward the city, runners traveled through the Presidio and Golden Gate Park before heading east toward the bay and along the coast to the finish.