Brian Harman Celebrated by Golf Fans After Winning 2023 British Open by 6 Strokes

Warren Little/Getty Images

Brian Harman put the finishing touches on his dominant performance in the 2023 Open Championship and lifted the Claret Jug on Sunday.

Harman carded a one-under 70 in the final round to conclude the tournament at 13 under, six shots ahead of the next closest golfers. Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jon Rahm and Jason Day all tied for second at seven under.

The Open Championship was effectively over after the second round, which saw Harman catapult himself into first place and five shots clear of Tommy Fleetwood. Across the next two days, he avoided any critical errors and didn't let the pressure of his impending triumph overcome him.

Some fans hoped to see a late twist that would bring any bit of drama to the proceedings.

But there was plenty of admiration for Harman's incredible run at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The ramifications from this year's Open Championship are likely to extend to the 2023 Ryder Cup, since Harman might have played his way onto the United States squad.

Regardless of whether Harman excels in Rome or what he does from this point forward in his career, it won't take away from what he achieved at Royal Liverpool.