    Brian Harman Celebrated by Golf Fans After Winning 2023 British Open by 6 Strokes

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 23, 2023

    HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Brian Harman of the United States raises their ball after putting on the 8th green on Day Four of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 23, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
    Warren Little/Getty Images

    Brian Harman put the finishing touches on his dominant performance in the 2023 Open Championship and lifted the Claret Jug on Sunday.

    Harman carded a one-under 70 in the final round to conclude the tournament at 13 under, six shots ahead of the next closest golfers. Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jon Rahm and Jason Day all tied for second at seven under.

    ESPN @espn

    Brian Harman claims The Open Championship!<br><br>He becomes the first U.S.-born golfer to win the tournament by at least six strokes since Tiger Woods in 2000 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/WZMDYJD7IX">pic.twitter.com/WZMDYJD7IX</a>

    The Open Championship was effectively over after the second round, which saw Harman catapult himself into first place and five shots clear of Tommy Fleetwood. Across the next two days, he avoided any critical errors and didn't let the pressure of his impending triumph overcome him.

    The Open @TheOpen

    Relentless from Brian Harman. <br><br>A 40 foot masterstroke from the long-time leader. <br><br>He is now on the verge. <a href="https://t.co/NXEOg0kk0X">pic.twitter.com/NXEOg0kk0X</a>

    Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf

    Brian Harman is The 151st Open champion. <br><br>His 106 putts this week are the fewest by an Open winner the last 20 years.

    Some fans hoped to see a late twist that would bring any bit of drama to the proceedings.

    Kevin Van Valkenburg @KVanValkenburg

    Harman is off at the first amidst a smattering of fans screaming "Get in the bunker!" on his opening shot.

    Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport

    Haven't heard a gallery outwardly rooting against a player like they are Harman in quite a while.

    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    Guessing this is going to be the case all day but... a bizarrely muted applause for Harman's made par on the first.

    But there was plenty of admiration for Harman's incredible run at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

    Joseph LaMagna @JosephLaMagna

    Harman winning by a wide margin in front of a crowd that doesn't want him to win without his family there. Killer stuff. Have to respect everything about this performance.

    Will Gray @WillGrayGolfbet

    Harman has made six bogeys all week. Four times he followed with birdie on the next hole. Today twice he birdied two in a row after dropping a shot.<br><br>There was just never enough time over the weekend for anyone - including him - to wonder if the wheels were falling off. <a href="https://t.co/tSJzyAZs4C">https://t.co/tSJzyAZs4C</a>

    Eddie Pepperell @PepperellEddie

    Thing is, Harman is just playing really good golf. If this was Rahm or Rory we'd be having heart palpitations. Have to admire it.

    D.J. Piehowski @DJPie

    Not only did Harman play two Walker Cups, they were non-consecutive (05, 09). If memory serves he stayed amateur just to play the second one. Now he's been chasing a USA pro team his whole career. A very cool story (and a great fit) headed into Rome.

    Ian Darke @IanDarke

    Brian Harman locked in his own zone , oblivious to all else bar protecting his lead. A quite brilliant display on a mountainously tough course in pouring rain.

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Brian Harman walking through the back nine at Royal Liverpool today <a href="https://t.co/ypgkMBocVx">pic.twitter.com/ypgkMBocVx</a>

    Charles P. Pierce @CharlesPPierce

    Brian Harman is utterly nails.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a>

    trey wingo @wingoz

    Brian Harman on the greens …. <a href="https://t.co/GX5DJWNlvr">pic.twitter.com/GX5DJWNlvr</a>

    Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN

    It's official: Brian Harman is your Champion Golfer of the Year for 2023. Dude was so good this week, so clinical, that he took all the drama out of the proceedings this weekend, winning by six strokes to claim his first career major title.

    The ramifications from this year's Open Championship are likely to extend to the 2023 Ryder Cup, since Harman might have played his way onto the United States squad.

    Jackson Fuller @jacksonfuller16

    Brian Harman winning isn't the most exciting result, but I've come around to the idea of a good ole' southern boy rolling across the pond and absolutely snatching the hearts of the UK/European faithful. <br><br>Let's do it again in Rome, Brian.

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    I'm at the "Brian Harman is going to be a nightmare for Europe in Rome" stage of acceptance.

    Alan Shipnuck @AlanShipnuck

    Brian Harman wins the Open with a legendary performance. The Ryder Cup picture is shifting fast. Rory goes oh-fer the majors, again. Raking a few inches of sand changes the whole Open. Hoylake is more polarizing than ever. Send in your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AskAlan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AskAlan</a> questions immediately. Thanks.

    Regardless of whether Harman excels in Rome or what he does from this point forward in his career, it won't take away from what he achieved at Royal Liverpool.