5 NBA Teams That Will Regret Their 2023 Offseason

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Landing Scoot Henderson at No. 3 and being nudged toward a rebuild is far from a nightmare scenario for the Portland Trail Blazers. Some would argue it's the best-case outcome for an organization that has perpetuated sub-contention for most of the past decade.

At the same time, the Blazers aren't embracing a restart by choice. They waited until Damian Lillard requested a trade, to the Miami Heat alone, rather than initiating this process themselves.

Letting him dictate when and, potentially, how the rebuild begins bilked Portland of at least some agency and leverage. They will still glean real value from his departure. But will they get as much as they possibly can from the Heat, when Miami knows its Dame's one and only? Or if they send him elsewhere, will they be forced to accept even slightly less, paying the price for one of 28 teams rolling the dice on a star who doesn't have them on his wish list?

There is real, immense value in organizations jump-starting teardowns by their own hand. The Utah Jazz don't get nearly as much for Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell last summer if they were moving them in response to a trade request.

Waiting for Lillard to commence this divorce also limited Portland's ability to game-plan around it. Do the Blazers keep Jerami Grant past the trade deadline if they know their franchise icon won't be sticking around? At minimum, if they understood what was coming, they could have aggressively explored sign-and-trade scenarios rather than ink him to a five-year, $160 million deal that has the chance to age extremely poorly and doesn't align with the direction of a rebuilding franchise.

Portland is much less screwed than Philadelphia. The order of operations that led to this moment feels more like a hindrance than a metaphor for hell. But we won't know the full extent of how it impacts the team's future until Lillard gets moved—a process that is already inconveniently lengthy and could take months more.