Buying or Selling Steelers' Top Offseason Performances Ahead Of Training Camp

Buying or Selling Steelers' Top Offseason Performances Ahead Of Training CampJuly 24, 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers veterans and rookies are all scheduled to report for training camp on Wednesday, and the Pittsburgh hype train is in full effect.
The Steelers are coming off a nine-win season, are expected to see growth from second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett and have added a few intriguing new pieces—like cornerback Patrick Peterson, wideout Allen Robinson II and rookie tackle Broderick Jones—to the mix.
If that wasn't enough to get fans excited, Pittsburgh has also seen a few promising players emerge during minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs). Of course, those performances come with a caveat, since they were made without pads and absent the intensity of a full-contact training camp.
Below, you'll find a look at three of the top performers from the early Steelers offseason. We'll dive into what each has accomplished, what constitutes realistic training camp expectations and whether the initial buzz is truly worth the hype.
QB Kenny Pickett: Buy
We regularly see young quarterbacks make a significant jump in their second pro seasons. Having experience and a better command of the offense can help signal-callers with potential become legitimate offensive leaders.
That's why it's easy to buy the early buzz on Pickett, who is entering his second season under offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
"He's a quick learner, too. Him being vocal, him understanding coverages, him being in a more comfortable place, I think that's what's going to separate him a lot," running back Najee Harris said, per Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now. "He's still learning and stuff like that, but Kenny, when he comes out here, you see that he wants to have control."
Pickett wasn't a Week 1 starter and had some early struggles last season, but he also won six of his final seven starts, engineered three fourth-quarter comebacks and had four game-winning drives.
Pickett should have a better grasp of Canada's offense and better rapport with his talented collection of skill players. He's still likely to play the game-manager role for a team that wants to win with the ground game, offensive balance and a smothering defense. However, Pickett understands situational football and should take very positive strides in Year 2.
DB Elijah Riley: Sell
Defensive back Elijah Riley, a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Army, made four appearances with the Steelers last season but played almost exclusively on special teams. This offseason, however, he showed skills that might get him more looks on defense
"He's had a few impressive nickel blitzes that reminded you of Mike Hilton, and if he continues to get those opportunities, he could put himself on the map for the coaches and the fans," Noah Strackbein of FanNation wrote in June.
Farabaug recently predicted that Riley could be the Steelers' surprise of training camp.
Now, Riley could indeed surprise, and his early offseason play shouldn't be completely discounted. However, it's hard to envision him getting a real opportunity to stand out in training camp as Pittsburgh looks to get new additions and likely starters like Peterson, Joey Porter Jr. and Chandon Sullivan up to speed.
Players competing for a starting role are likely to dominate the rep count in camp, and Riley simply isn't one of them. If he's going to shine, it's going to be late in preseason games, and that won't be enough to put him near the top of the rotation.
Riley has a place on this roster as a core special-teamer and depth player, but barring injury, he's unlikely to get a lot of regular-season run.
WR Calvin Austin III: Buy
We didn't see 2022 fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III as a rookie, as the speedy receiver suffered a foot injury during the preseason, ultimately underwent Lisfranc surgery and missed his inaugural campaign altogether.
However, Austin is healthy now and has made his presence felt throughout Pittsburgh's offseason.
"You guys didn't really get a chance to see him last year, but Calvin Austin worked really hard this offseason, had a great spring," Pickett recently said, per Joe Clark of Steelers Depot. "I was really happy with how he played and all he does for our team."
Austin's path to early playing time will be difficult because Pittsburgh has Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Robinson. However, the Memphis product has elite speed (4.32-second 40-yard dash), can return punts and can add an extra dynamic to the offense.
It's not hard to buy the idea that Austin's improved health and hard work can yield positive results for the Steelers in 2023. Fans should get a look at the variety of roles he can fill during training camp—likely those of complementary receiver, return specialist and gadget player.
Incorporating Austin into the offense should be a goal for Canada during camp, and if Canada can find creative ways to use him offensively—as a deep threat, on bubble screens and with receiver sweeps—Austin could quickly become a budding star.