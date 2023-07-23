Warriors' Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting 5: 'I Won't Be on the Team'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry may make it on a ton of fans' all-time starting fives but not his own.

The Golden State Warriors star recently sat down with Buzzfeed for an interview and named his all-time starting five.

C: Shaquille O'Neal

PF: Tim Duncan

SF: Kobe Bryant

SG: Michael Jordan

PG: Magic Johnson

"I won't be on the team," Curry said.

It's worth noting no contemporaries made the list. LeBron James is conspicuous in his absence, while luminaries like O'Neal, Duncan and Bryant come from the previous generation of players.

James, Kevin Durant and Curry himself all have cases to be in any all-time starting five. The overwhelming majority of evaluators would find room for James, who is widely considered one of the game's two or three best players in history, but Curry seemed to be sticking with the motif of not including current players.

As far as Curry's selection of former players, it's hard to quibble with his list. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar might have something to say about being placed behind O'Neal, but prime Shaq is arguably the most dominant force in NBA history. Bryant was also a shooting guard so putting him at the small forward is a little bit of cheating, but wing positions are largely interchangeable, and we don't want to open up the "Tim Duncan was actually a center" can of worms, either.

As it stands, Curry made a functional starting five that might lack significantly in shooting but will make up for it with playmaking, defensive prowess and physical dominance.