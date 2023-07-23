Paul Pierce Shades Dwyane Wade on Video; Udonis Haslem Rips Celtics Legend on IG

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Paul Pierce once famously got roasted all over social media for claiming to be better than Dwyane Wade.

Now he's doubling down.

During an appearance on the Is What It Is podcast, Pierce said his ring total would have at least matched Wade's if he had the same type of supporting cast.

"Put Shaq on my team, put LeBron and Bosh with me. I'm not going to win one? You don't think? Me, LeBron and Bosh, we're not gonna win one? Or we're not gonna win a couple?" Pierce said. "Who's the better three-point shooter? Is he a better scorer? OK, he averaged more points than me career. I can shoot the three, midrange, I can post up, I can get to the line. Who's a better scorer?"

Pierce's comments drew the ire of Udonis Haslem, with the recently retired Heat forward giving a pretty descriptive response on Instagram.

When comparing the careers of the two Hall of Famers, it's hard to find an argument in Pierce's favor. Wade has three rings to Pierce's one. Wade has 13 All-Star selections to Pierce's 10, eight All-NBA selections to Pierce's four and three All-Defensive selections to Pierce's zero.

While it's fair to point out Wade benefited from elite teammates—Shaquille O'Neal arrived in his second season, and LeBron James and Chris Bosh took their talents to South Beach in 2010—it's worth wondering why Pierce would not have more individual accolades when surrounded by a weaker supporting cast.

Pierce never averaged more than 26.8 points per game in a season. Wade has three seasons with a higher PPG average, including the lone 30 PPG season between them.

It's hard to find reasonable logic behind anyone ranking Pierce ahead of Wade, which is why the vast majority of pundits and players find the "debate" as one not worthy of having.