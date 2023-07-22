UFC's Jon Jones Appears to Respond to Tom Aspinall's Callout: 'Sounds good lol'

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Coming off arguably the biggest win of his life Saturday night, Tom Aspinall was riding a high.

He should still be cautious when it comes to calling out the GOAT, though.

In his first bout in just under a year, Aspinall came out victorious over Macin Tybura in dominant fashion. The 30-year-old Englishman knocked Tybura out just a little over a minute into the match, an incredible comeback after a devastating knee injury a year ago.

And following the win, he declared his future ambition, predicting a title fight win against Jon Jones at some point soon.

"I'm gonna go to Paris, I'm gonna sit in the front row and see Cyril Gane vs. Serghei Spivak, I'm gonna beat the winner and then I'm gonna beat Jon Jones," Aspinall said.

Jones didn't seem too impressed when he took to Twitter.

The heavyweight champ has bigger things to worry about as the moment as he's currently slated to take on former title holder Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November.

Nonetheless, Aspinall was happy when he saw Jones' response.

Aspinall's victory was particularly impressive given the long layoff. He had not fought since July 23, 2022 when he got injured just 15 seconds into his bout against Curtis Blaydes, resulting in a TKO and his only loss in the UFC.

If he's able to eventually face Jones and defeat him, he'd join Leon Edwards and Michael Bisping as the only British champions in UFC history.