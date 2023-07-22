Warriors' Steve Kerr Says He 'Failed' in 'Connecting the Group' During 2022-23 Season

Harry How/Getty Images

Steve Kerr knew that something was off with last year's Golden State Warriors squad.

The four-time championship coach admitted that much earlier this offseason when he said that the Warriors weren't a championship-caliber squad as they looked to defend their title in 2023.

And as much as that has to do with a team dynamic that always seemed to be off, Kerr is also putting the blame on his shoulders and focusing on what he can do better in the upcoming campaign to make things right again.

"I will say that I feel like I failed last year in connecting the group," Kerr said this week. "I have taken a lot of time this summer to think about last year, things I could have and should have done differently. I really believe that sometimes losing sort of forces you to reassess and reevaluate and I'm excited about coming back next year with a renewed focus and energy and spirit from the entire group. And that starts with me and I can't wait."

Kerr will have his work cut out for him in getting to get to know his new team as the Warriors have made several key changes to next season's roster.

The organization chose to double-down on its veteran core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, not only giving Green a four-year, $100 million contract, but also trading away Jordan Poole in exchange for 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul.

Paul, 38, is one of the most accomplished guards of this generation but isn't used to Golden State's typical motion-style of play, usually running a slower half-court offense. So, there'll certainly be some kinks to figure out as Kerr defines Paul's role.

First-year general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. also added proven veterans Dario Šarić and Cory Joseph.

"He understands that we have a window that's still open," Kerr said of Dunleavy. "I think he's fortified our roster with some really good veteran players and veteran leaders and balanced out the roster to where we have a better ratio of vets to young guys."

One of the keys to fixing the Warriors' chemistry was trading Poole, who had a difficult relationship with Green, the team's leader and defensive anchor. Green punched Poole in the lead up to last season during a confrontation in practice.

Kerr later admitted that the incident negatively impacted Golden State's success.

"There was some trust lost," he said. "We have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment."