    New Zealand Women's National Team Forced to Evacuate 2023 World Cup Hotel Due to Fire

    Erin WalshJuly 22, 2023

    AUCKLAND, NEW ZEELAND - JULY 20: Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand post game celebration after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
    Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

    The New Zealand women's national team was forced to evacuate their team hotel in Auckland at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup due to a fire, the New Zealand Football Federation said in a statement to David Williams of the New Zealand Herald.

    "New Zealand Football can confirm that the Football Ferns team and staff have been temporarily evacuated from the Pullman Hotel, their team base for the FIFA Women's World Cup, due to a fire," the federation said.

    The team was forced to exit the building through a stairwell that contained thick smoke, according to Williams. Four people were treated for smoke inhalation, though it's unclear if any of those treated were players.

    Jeff Carlisle @JeffreyCarlisle

    New Zealand Police statement con't: <br>"The 34-year-old has been charged with burglary and arson and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday." (2/2)

    The incident comes after the Football Ferns upset Norway 1-0 on a goal by Hannah Wilkinson in their World Cup opener on Thursday, which was their first-ever victory in the tournament.

    That win came just hours after a gunman opened fire at an Auckland CBD building being renovated in the city's downtown area, leaving at least two dead and several others injured. The shooting occurred near the Women's World Cup fan zone.

    New Zealand will be back in action for their second game of the group stage on Tuesday against the Philippines.

