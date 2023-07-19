USWNT Players Safe After Fatal Shooting Near Auckland Women's World Cup Site

Photo Illustration by Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The United States Soccer Federation announced Wednesday that all members of the United States women's national team "are accounted for and safe" following a shooting in downtown Auckland, New Zealand, ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"Regarding the incident in downtown Auckland, all of our USWNT players and staff are accounted for and safe," U.S. Soccer said in a statement. "Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule."

U.S. Soccer's statement comes in response to New Zealand Police tweeting that they were "responding to reports of a serious incident" in downtown Auckland.

A gunman allegedly opened fire at an Auckland CBD building being renovated in the city's downtown area, leaving at least two people dead and several others injured, according to Jaime Lyth of the New Zealand Herald.

New Zealand Police confirmed the two deaths and also said the gunman is dead. They called it an "isolated incident," adding that it is not a national security risk.

"The offender has moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm. Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him," New Zealand Police tweeted.

"Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later. Details around what has exactly occurred are still emerging and Police will continue to provide updates around injuries and the circumstances."

The shooting occurred across the street from the Women's World Cup fan zone and near the Norwegian team's hotel, according to The Athletic's Meg Linehan.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown described the shooting while speaking on public radio RNZ as a "dreadful thing to happen in our city at a time when the rest of the world's watching us over the football," according to CNN's Tara John, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Hira Humayun.

"This is not something that happens here. In fact, I'm shocked that it's happened here," Brown added.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is slated to begin on Thursday with a match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland. New Zealand is co-hosting the tournament with Australia.

The USWNT will open the World Cup against Vietnam on Saturday (Friday in Eastern Time) at Auckland's Eden Park. The Americans also have group-stage matches against the Netherlands and Portugal in New Zealand.