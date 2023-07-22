Colorado's Deion Sanders Compared to Beyoncé, Taylor Swift by Pac-12 Commissioner

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Deion Sanders will bring an unprecedented level of coverage and ratings not just to Colorado football, but the Pac-12 as a whole, and conference commissioner George Kliavkoff is certainly grateful.

During an interview with USA Today's Brett Schrotenboer, Kliavkoff compared Sanders' impact on the Pac-12 to music superstars Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

"I think if Beyonce or Taylor Swift decided to coach, they might glean the kind of media coverage we're getting from Deion," he said.

While Kliavkoff's heart is in the right place with his comment, he's clearly never tried to book a ticket to the Eras Tour this summer nor has he seen videos of Beyoncé selling out arenas across the globe.

The point still stands though. The Pac-12 doesn't have a coach with the type of gravitas and charisma as Sanders, even with some big names like Chip Kelly and Lincoln Riley among its ranks.

Sanders helped bring nation-wide attention to HBCU football while at Jackson State on a scale that had never been seen before.

And now, Kliavkoff expects an even bigger impact on the league over the next several years.

"Our ratings are going to be up this year because of Coach Prime," Kliavkoff said. "He's great for the league. He's great for Colorado. You can see from where the team was last year to where they are this year."

Despite taking over a Colorado program that won just one game last season, the Sanders effect is already taking over.

Fox has already selected the Buffaloes' first two games against TCU and Nebraska to air in its coveted "Big Noon" time slot.