Iko Sky Becomes WWE Women's Champ with MITB Cash-In After Bianca Belair Win

WWE.com

Iyo Sky is the new WWE women's champion after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase and pinning Bianca Belair, who had just defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam on Saturday to win the belt and briefly become a three-time women's champion.

Afterward, Sky celebrated with her Damage CTRL stablemates, Bayley and Dakota Kai.

Belair won the initial match despite hitting her right knee onto the steel steps below after Flair tossed her out of the ring.

Officials tended to her and started leading her to the back, but she mustered enough strength to get back to the ring and hit Flair with a 450.

Later in the match, Flair caught Belair in the Figure Eight, but as that happened, Asuka sprayed The Queen with green mist before missing a kick on Belair.

The EST of WWE took swift advantage by grabbing The Empress of Tomorrow and rolling her up for the pin.

However, Belair's title celebration was short-lived as Sky and Bayley raced to the ring and cleaned house, with The Genius of the Sky hitting The EST with a moonsault to successfully cash in for the title.

At WrestleMania 39, Asuka unsuccessfully challenged Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, but that was only the start of The Empress' title pursuit.

In May, Belair was celebrating being WWE's longest-reigning women's champion of the modern era at over 400 days, but Asuka interrupted, and it initially looked as though she wanted to congratulate The EST.

Instead, she spat mist in Belair's face, renewing their rivalry and setting the stage for a rematch at Night of Champions, which The Empress won to become a four-time women's champion on the main roster.

While Belair was awaiting her rematch, Flair returned from a hiatus and jumped the line by issuing a challenge to Asuka.

The Queen was granted a championship match, which infuriated Belair, who felt she had been overlooked and disrespected.

Belair was told she would later face the winner of a title match between Asuka and Flair on SmackDown, but there was no decisive result to that match since The EST got involved from ringside and ended up attacking both Superstars.

Flair, Sky and Bayley all got involved in a subsequent title match between Belair and Asuka, so the only suitable solution was to make a championship match pitting The Empress against both The EST and Flair, and it was made official for SummerSlam.

Saturday marked one of the most decorated matches in the history of women's wrestling in WWE, as Asuka, Flair and Belair had combined for 20 solo women's title reigns on the main roster.

Asuka's run as WWE women's champion was very much in jeopardy against two of the greatest female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it was Belair who regained her spot atop the SmackDown women's division.

However, the night belonged to Sky for her successful cash-in on The EST for her first singles gold on the main roster.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.