    76ers' Joel Embiid Photographed After Marrying Longtime Girlfriend Anne de Paula

    Erin WalshJuly 22, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    Joel Embiid finally has a ring.

    The Philadelphia 76ers star married longtime girlfriend Anne de Paula on Saturday, and the two were all smiles walking down the aisle with their son, Arthur.

    Fanatics CEO and former Sixers minority owner Michael Rubin captured the moment, congratulating the couple via Instagram.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Joel Embiid got married 💍 ❤️ <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/michaelrubin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@michaelrubin</a>) <a href="https://t.co/tiFX4ZQb2P">pic.twitter.com/tiFX4ZQb2P</a>

    The 29-year-old Embiid is coming off an MVP season in which he averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks across 66 games while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 33.0 percent from deep.

    Embiid will look to add another ring during the 2023-24 season as the 76ers strive to win their first NBA title since the 1982-83 season, though the roster could look quite different with the impending departure of James Harden.