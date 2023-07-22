76ers' Joel Embiid Photographed After Marrying Longtime Girlfriend Anne de Paula

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Joel Embiid finally has a ring.

The Philadelphia 76ers star married longtime girlfriend Anne de Paula on Saturday, and the two were all smiles walking down the aisle with their son, Arthur.

Fanatics CEO and former Sixers minority owner Michael Rubin captured the moment, congratulating the couple via Instagram.

The 29-year-old Embiid is coming off an MVP season in which he averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks across 66 games while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 33.0 percent from deep.

Embiid will look to add another ring during the 2023-24 season as the 76ers strive to win their first NBA title since the 1982-83 season, though the roster could look quite different with the impending departure of James Harden.