Rangers' Corey Seager Placed on 10-Day IL with Thumb Injury

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Texas Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager was placed on the 10-day injury list Saturday with a right thumb sprain, according to an announcement by the organization.

Seager, 29, was removed from the team's Friday night loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers after sliding hard into second base and tweaking his hand in the eighth inning.

Following the game, manager Bruce Bochy gave an update announcing the sprain and that Seager's x-ray had come back negative.

"I'd put him at day-to-day right now," Bochy said at the time. "Obviously you hate to see that, so hopefully he comes in feeling better tomorrow."

Texas called up catcher Sam Huff from Triple-A Round Rock as the corresponding move.

Fresh off his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance, Seager's injury comes at a pivotal point in the Rangers' season as they are just three games ahead of the Houston Astros in the division standings.

He is in the middle of arguably the best season of his career, though it has been a bit injury-riddled. Seager is hitting a career-high .350 with a .413 on-base percentage and .631 slugging percentage.

The four-time All-Star also has 15 homers and 58 RBI in just 66 games.

Seager missed over a month earlier in this season after suffering a hamstring injury in April but has been one of Texas' best offensive weapons since his return to the lineup.

Even with the loss of star pitcher Jacob DeGrom to Tommy John surgery, the Rangers have had a strong season up to this point, leading the AL West since the beginning of the year.

At 58-40, they have the third-best record in the American League.