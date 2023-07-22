Austin Peay DB Jeremiah Collins Dies at 18 After Single-Car Crash in Tennessee

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Austin Peay freshman defensive back Jeremiah Collins died Friday in a single-car crash near the university's campus in Clarksville, Tennessee, law enforcement officials announced, according to the Associated Press.

The 18-year-old "was driving too fast while exiting a highway and his pickup truck rolled several times before coming to rest in a grassy area," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.



Collins was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We are all devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jeremiah Collins," head football coach Scotty Walden said in a statement. "Jeremiah was an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day. We grieve with the Collins family for their tragic loss and lift them up in prayer."

Collins, a prospect out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, committed to Austin Peay after also receiving offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

He was the No. 23-ranked prospect out of Tennessee and the No. 54-ranked athlete in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings.