Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. on Doubters After Injury Rehab: 'I Know What I Can Do'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After spending more than one year not playing in the NFL due to a torn ACL, Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to prove he can still be an impact player.

Speaking to ESPN's Jamison Hensley while preparing for his first training camp with the Baltimore Ravens, Beckham said he's "very determined and hungry" to quiet all of his doubters.

"The doubts are for whoever has them to have them, but it's not what enters my mind and my body," he added. "I know what I can do."

Beckham tore his ACL in the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 while playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite rampant speculation about teams interested in signing him throughout the 2022 season, Beckham wound up sitting out the entire year. The 30-year-old ended his prolonged free agency on April 13 when he signed a one-year contract with the Ravens.

ESPN's Seth Walder graded the signing as a "B" primarily for the $15 million in guaranteed money Beckham got, but he also pointed out a decline in some of the receiver's performance in recent years.

"From 2018 through 2021, Beckham's yards per route run dropped from 2.3 to 1.9 to 1.9 to 1.6, including the playoffs," Walder wrote. "Even in 2021, he was clearly not the player he was with the Giants, though there was one positive sign: an 86 open score in his receiver tracking metrics. Again, that was before his latest injury."

The signing of Beckham was an indication for the first time in years that Baltimore was going to put a high priority on adding playmakers around Lamar Jackson. The trend continued in the 2023 NFL draft when the team selected Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick.

Putting Beckham in a receiving corps with Flowers and Rashod Bateman takes some of the pressure away from him. He's in a terrific spot with a good group of players around him and a terrific quarterback who can take advantage of his skill set.

During the 2021 season split between the Rams and Cleveland Browns, Beckham had 537 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. He was incredibly effective in four playoff games for the Rams with 288 yards and two touchdowns prior to tearing his ACL.