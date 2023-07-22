France vs. Jamaica: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

2 of 3

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

France will look to make it to the quarterfinals, at least, for the fourth consecutive World Cup in a row. It will not be easy, though, for a team that saw a major change this past March.

Former coach Corrine Diacre was dismissed following what can best be described as a player revolt that climaxed with captain Wendie Renard leading a group of players in refusing to participate in international play until "necessary changes were made."

In Diacre's place stepped Hervé Renard, who resigned from the Saudi Arabian team to head up his home country's squad.

He wasted little time expressing the importance of unity within the team during an interview with FIFA.

"Above all, I want a tight-knit group, as football is a collective sport. Without unity we can't achieve anything – I insist on that all the time, and it'll always be my guiding principle. No one can be outside this framework, and no one is above the national team."

He is also not willing to rest on a fifth-overall worldwide ranking. "Today, Les Bleues are fifth in the FIFA Rankings, so normally you'd say there's plenty of scope to do well. However, we have to break new ground, both psychologically and in terms of football. Yes, we're progressing but we cannot underestimate anyone."

Wendie Renard could be competing in her final World Cup but will be key to the team's success. She is the leader and undisputed face of the squad. That does not mean she is immune to the aforementioned commitment to a team-first approach.

"Some leaders express themselves a little more than others, and you also have leaders in terms of skill. However, above all, the team is a group. There's a strong but healthy degree of competition among them. Every squad member will be fighting to earn their place in the side, and only the best will take part in this World Cup," the new coach said.

New coach or not, expectations are high for France in this year's tournament. The team is chasing its first World Cup and will have every opportunity to attain it, but will have to prove it can put forth a more complete defensive showing.

Despite Wendie's presence, teams have been able to score on Les Bleues entering the tournament. If that continues, they may find themselves in a position where they are coming from behind more often, a daunting task against the best teams in the world.