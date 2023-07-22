France vs. Jamaica: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023July 22, 2023
France vs. Jamaica: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023
France enters the 2023 Women's World Cup as one of the best teams in this year's tournament but not without questions, particularly following a late coaching change following a March player protest.
Jamaica returns to the world stage following their debut in World Cup competition in 2019, better than they were then and with two breakout stars ready to showcase their abilities on the grandest stage in international play.
They match up Sunday morning in a match that certainly appears one-sided but, thanks to the explosive speed of the Reggae Girlz, and defensive questions for Les Bleues, may not be the blowout some expect.
Find out when and where to catch the Group F match and which storylines to keep an eye on with this preview.
Odds, Schedule, Streaming Info
Current Odds
France (-6000; bet $100, win $101.66)
Draw (+2200; bet $100, win $2300)
Jamaica (+4000; bet $100, win $4100)
Schedule and Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, July 23
Time: 6:00 a.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Streaming: Fox Sports app
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
France Looks for Deep Tournament Run Despite Late Changes
France will look to make it to the quarterfinals, at least, for the fourth consecutive World Cup in a row. It will not be easy, though, for a team that saw a major change this past March.
Former coach Corrine Diacre was dismissed following what can best be described as a player revolt that climaxed with captain Wendie Renard leading a group of players in refusing to participate in international play until "necessary changes were made."
In Diacre's place stepped Hervé Renard, who resigned from the Saudi Arabian team to head up his home country's squad.
He wasted little time expressing the importance of unity within the team during an interview with FIFA.
"Above all, I want a tight-knit group, as football is a collective sport. Without unity we can't achieve anything – I insist on that all the time, and it'll always be my guiding principle. No one can be outside this framework, and no one is above the national team."
He is also not willing to rest on a fifth-overall worldwide ranking. "Today, Les Bleues are fifth in the FIFA Rankings, so normally you'd say there's plenty of scope to do well. However, we have to break new ground, both psychologically and in terms of football. Yes, we're progressing but we cannot underestimate anyone."
Wendie Renard could be competing in her final World Cup but will be key to the team's success. She is the leader and undisputed face of the squad. That does not mean she is immune to the aforementioned commitment to a team-first approach.
"Some leaders express themselves a little more than others, and you also have leaders in terms of skill. However, above all, the team is a group. There's a strong but healthy degree of competition among them. Every squad member will be fighting to earn their place in the side, and only the best will take part in this World Cup," the new coach said.
New coach or not, expectations are high for France in this year's tournament. The team is chasing its first World Cup and will have every opportunity to attain it, but will have to prove it can put forth a more complete defensive showing.
Despite Wendie's presence, teams have been able to score on Les Bleues entering the tournament. If that continues, they may find themselves in a position where they are coming from behind more often, a daunting task against the best teams in the world.
Jamaica Looking to Improve on First World Cup Appearance in Second, Consecutive Run
Jamaica made its first World Cup appearance in 2019 and though it was a landmark moment for the nation's women's soccer program, they failed to win a single group game.
That may change in 2023, thanks to experience on that stage and the play of Khadija "Bunny" Shaw.
An explosive, electrifying player, Shaw is fresh off a Concacaf Player of the Year Award win and is Jamaica's all-time leading scorer with 56 goals. Currently playing for Machester City, she is a legitimate game-changer whenever she has the ball in her possession.
She cannot do it all herself, though, and thanks to a young star-in-the-making, she will not have to.
Solai Washington is, at 18 years old, one of the youngest players in the entire tournament but will have the eyes of the soccer world on her. The American-born (her mother is Jamaican) high school student is naturally gifted but has remained committed to consistent improvement.
"To be honest the feeling is still indescribable. I am both proud of myself and remain hungry and eager to continue to get better and show the world what I know I can do on its biggest stage," she told Sherdon Cowan of SportsMax.
"I will be heading into my senior year of high school after this summer, so I am still very young and basically just getting started. So, I am excited for my future and what is to come because there is some way to go before I hit the tip of the iceberg where accomplishments are concerned so I am always staying hungry and, more importantly, humble."
Washington has genuine breakout potential and could steal headlines in this year's tournament.
Jamaica still faces an uphill battle in a tough Group F that includes opening opponents France, Panama, and Brazil. They are unlikely to advance out of the group round but certainly have the potential to improve upon their previous showing by winning a match.
The talent is there, the team as a whole is incredibly fast and any opponent struggling defensively could find itself on the wrong end of an upset.
Including France, whose defense is shaky entering the tournament.
Regardless of the outcome, Jamaica has genuine stars on its team and if it can continue to develop, may prove to be, at the very least, a tough match-up for the world's elite moving forward.