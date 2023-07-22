Shohei Ohtani Discusses If He's Open to Returning to Angels in FA amid Trade Rumors

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

While most of the trade rumors involving Shohei Ohtani have revolved around the Los Angeles Angels' ability to potentially re-sign him if they don't make a move, no one has really asked the three-time All-Star about what he want to do after this season.

Speaking to reporters after Friday's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Ohtani gave a very political answer in response to a question about what he's communicated to the Angels about staying with the club beyond the 2023 season.

"I've never really had a sit-down talk like that," he said through his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. "We're in midseason, obviously, and I'm just trying to focus on the season and sort of block everything else out. Like I said earlier, I feel like we're in a decent spot to make a playoff run, and that's all I'm really focused on at the moment."

Ohtani also said he's "never really had any conversations" with Angels owner Arte Moreno, general manager Perry Minasian or anyone else in the front office who might have given him any assurances he wouldn't be traded prior to the Aug. 1 deadline.

