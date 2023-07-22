Mets' Brandon Nimmo Hits HR vs. Red Sox After Pregame Drill with Sunflower Seeds

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Warming up like a Little Leaguer paid off Friday for New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Nimmo prepared for the Mets' away game against the Boston Red Sox by hitting sunflower seeds with a stickball bat, similar to a hitting drill used as a staple in youth baseball.

Hours later, in the top of the third inning, Nimmo used the swing he had practiced to drive a ball over the right-field fence at Fenway Park.

Heading into Friday, Nimmo was slashing .261/.360/.442 with 15 home runs.

Last year, Nimmo put 16 balls over the fence. He may want to plan on more sunflower seed warmup drills if he wants to top his career-best 2018 total of 17 homers this season.

Nimmo's homer cut the Red Sox's lead to one run. The Mets are hoping to spark a run for an NL Wild Card spot with a win Friday. The team currently sits 7.0 games back.