Browns' Marquise Goodwin Placed on NFI List After Blood Clots Found in Legs, Lungs

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on the non-football injury list Friday after he was diagnosed with blood clots in his legs and lungs, according to an announcement by the organization.

Goodwin, 32, signed with the Browns in free agency but began feeling pain in his legs and shortness of breath when the franchise began organized team activities in the spring. A check-up with the doctor eventually revealed the diagnosis.

He is set to miss the beginning of training camp.

"It was really alarming at first because I've experienced injury throughout my career, but it's never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it's not taken care of," he said. "It was frightening at first, but now I'm at ease with it. I've prayed and just given it over to God. It's out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward."

Prior to arriving in Cleveland, Goodwin had been a journeyman throughout most of his NFL career, developing a reputation as one of the fastest players in the league. He most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks last season, with whom he racked up 387 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

Goodwin also had stints with the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

Despite missing the on-field portion of training camp, he still plans to be around the team and in meetings throughout his time away from the gridiron.

"It's one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor's control and out of the trainer's control," Goodwin said. "It's really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion. The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings.

"I'm grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run."

By placing him on the NFI list, the Browns are not required to pay Goodwin his salary. The organization can negotiate a rate of payment with him for the time he's on the list.

If Goodwin enters the season still on the list, he can be activated after the Browns have played their first four regular season games.