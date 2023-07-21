Video: Lakers' LeBron James Attends Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut vs. Cruz Azul

AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut is set to be a star-studded affair, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James among those in attendance.

The two superstars shared a moment before the start of the match:

Dave McMenamin of ESPN first reported James' plans to be on hand for Friday night's match against Cruz Azul.

Messi is expected to be eased into a role with Inter Miami. Coach Tata Martino would not guarantee he or Sergio Busquets would start, and Paul Tenorio of The Athletic reported Messi is slated to come in the game as a reserve.

"Messi and (Sergio) Busquets will play on Friday. I'm not sure if they will start," Martino told reporters. "The first thing I want is for them to keep training. Jordi Alba became a dad today and that's why he'll come in the next few days."

Tenorio reported it's likely Messi will play the final 30 minutes of the game.

That will come as a disappointment to fans, many of whom paid thousands of dollars to be in the stands for Messi's debut in Miami.

James has long been an admirer of Messi, congratulating the Argentine star last year after Messi led his country to a World Cup title.

It seems James intrigued enough by the possibility of seeing Messi in limited action that he'll be among the stars cheering him on Friday night.