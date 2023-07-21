Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Put on PUP List amid Knee Injury Rehab, Melvin Gordon Contract

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will be without their top running back to begin training camp.

Baltimore announced Friday that J.K. Dobbins, who did not participate in mini camp, has been placed on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to rehab from a knee injury.

Earlier Friday, the Ravens agreed to a one-year contract with veteran running back Melvin Gordon to provide depth at the position.

Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season after tearing his ACL during a preseason game. He had surgery, returned during Week 3 of the 2022 campaign and appeared in four games before deciding to undergo another knee procedure that sidelined him for six weeks.

The 24-year-old returned during Week 14 and appeared in four more games. The Ravens opted to rest him in Week 18, though he played in the team's wild card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dobbins, a 2020 second-round pick, finished the 2022 season having rushed for 520 yards and two touchdowns in eight games, in addition to catching seven passes for 42 yards and one score.

He also rushed for 62 yards and caught four passes for 43 yards and one touchdown in the wild card against Cincinnati.

Dobbins will be aiming to return to his 2020 rookie form this season. He rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie, in addition to catching 18 passes for 120 yards.

While Dobbins serves as Baltimore's top running back, star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the team's rushing leader in each of the last four seasons as he's far more effective on the ground.

With Dobbins sidelined to start training camp, Gordon, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill will be battling to prove their worth. Edwards and Hill spent the 2022 campaign in Baltimore while Gordon played for the Denver Broncos.