Pac-12's George Kliavkoff: Big 12 Possibly Poaching Teams 'Not a Concern'

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff isn't worried about the threat of the Big 12 trying to get teams to switch conferences.

"It's not a concern," Kliavkoff said at the Pac-12 media day, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich. "Our schools are committed to each other and the Pac-12. We'll get our media rights deal done, we'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle."

