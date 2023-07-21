X

CFB

NEWSTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Pac-12's George Kliavkoff: Big 12 Possibly Poaching Teams 'Not a Concern'

    Erin WalshJuly 21, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 02: Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff looks on before the PAC-12 Championship football game between the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff isn't worried about the threat of the Big 12 trying to get teams to switch conferences.

    "It's not a concern," Kliavkoff said at the Pac-12 media day, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich. "Our schools are committed to each other and the Pac-12. We'll get our media rights deal done, we'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.