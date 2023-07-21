James Robinson, Giants Agree to Contract amid Saquon Barkley Rumors Ahead of Camp

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

While Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley publicly considers sitting out next season, the New York Giants added another ball carrier to the roster.

The Giants signed James Robinson, the team announced Friday.

Robinson has played 39 games over three campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets following a midseason trade last year. In 2022, he made 11 appearances (five starts) and recorded 425 yards and three touchdowns on 110 attempts.

He was released by the Jets in March and quickly signed by the New England Patriots, who then cut him from the roster in June.

Robinson could help fill in for Barkley next week if the Giants star misses training camp. Because Barkley has not yet signed his franchise tag tender, he cannot be fined for not attending, per ESPN.

