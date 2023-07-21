Knicks Rumors: Evan Fournier Has Drawn Trade Interest from Spurs, More

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier said earlier this week that he is "going to be traded." Could he be headed to the San Antonio Spurs next season?

The Spurs are one of multiple NBA teams that have expressed interest in a trade for Fournier, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

Fournier shares an agent with San Antonio's No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, Begley noted.

Appearing in just 27 games last season, Fournier averaged 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 33.7 percent shooting from the floor. It was his first time in nine seasons without a double-digit points-per-game average.

