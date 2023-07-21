Lakers' Austin Reaves Refutes Taylor Swift Dating Rumors: 'All Bulls--t'

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves had to dismiss an unsubstantiated rumor that he was dating Taylor Swift.

On the All the Smoke podcast (starts at 37:10 mark), Reaves told hosts Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes it's "all bulls--t" and he's never even met the superstar singer when they asked him about the rumor.

The rumor, posted on Twitter on June 5 by a user named The Refrigerator, said Reaves and Swift were seen at a bar together in Arkansas. The post has garnered 4.4 million views on the social-media website.

Even though there was nothing to substantiate the rumor, several websites ran posts about the couple like they were an actual thing. One website even wrote there were "strong rumors" Reaves and Swift were "probably" dating.

Spencer Reaves, Austin's brother, posted a response to the original rumor on Twitter that probably should have shut down any real talk about it.

Swift's romantic life is always going to generate a lot of attention for reasons that don't always make sense. The Refrigerator was able to exploit the weird obsession people have with her non-professional life to get a bunch of views and, presumably, new followers on Twitter.

Even though Reaves isn't about to be under the microscope that all of Swift's former partners have been, he's still having a pretty good summer. The 25-year-old undrafted free agent got a new four-year, $53.8 million contract from the Lakers as a restricted free agent following his breakout 2022-23 season.