Celtics Rumors: Jaylen Brown Supermax Contract Talks to Resume Next Week

The Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown are reportedly set to resume contract extension talks next week.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported the two sides are set to resume talks with Brown returning to Boston after an NBPA retreat in Spain.

Brown is eligible for a five-year, $295 million supermax extension. It's unclear if the Celtics plan on offering Brown the full max, but the team is expected to be aggressive in its attempts to lock up the All-NBA guard.

The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement represents a bit of a monkey wrench in the Celtics' plans with Brown. Under the previous CBA, it's a virtual certainty the team would have not thought twice about offering Brown the full max extension.

The Celtics are a likely tax team moving forward, and dipping into the repeater tax to retain Brown and Jayson Tatum while maintaining a title-worthy supporting cast seemed predestined.

However, the league's new collective bargaining agreement includes a restrictive second tax tier—one that even the richest teams will seek to avoid. Teams that go $17.5 million or more above the tax apron will be subject to a series of penalties, including the inability to use the taxpayer midlevel exception, having their first-round draft pick seven years into the future frozen and being restricted on signing players in the buyout market.

With Tatum due an extension that will top $300 million a year from now and Kristaps Porzingis under contract at $30 million a year through 2025-26, every penny counts. The Celtics could ask Brown to take less than his full maximum in an attempt to stay under the second tax apron.

While Brown is under no obligation to take that deal, the Celtics will have the advantage of offering him the highest possible salary. No team will be able to offer him more than four years on a new contract if he hits free agency next summer. Signing with the Celtics—even if he takes a slight cut from his full max—will guarantee him six years' worth of generational wealth while competing for NBA championships.