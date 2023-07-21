WWE Rumors on The Judgment Day, NXT and Nick Aldis; Matt Cardona Open to WWE Return

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Judgment Day to Reportedly Continue Appearing on NXT

The Judgment Day stable has taken NXT by storm in recent weeks, and WWE reportedly has no plans to take them off the show in the near future.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), plans are in place for The Judgment Day to appear regularly on NXT for at least the next month, and perhaps even longer than that.

Two weeks ago, after NXT champion Carmelo Hayes and Finn Balor had a couple of run-ins on Raw, Balor brought his Judgment Day stablemates with him to NXT.

Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley confronted Hayes and Trick Williams on NXT, resulting in Balor and Priest beating Hayes and Williams in a tag team match.

On that same show, Mysterio challenged Wes Lee to a North American Championship match, and Lee agreed to put the title on the line.

This week. Mysterio shocked Lee in the main event of NXT to become the new North American champion, thanks largely to interference from The Judgment Day.

With Mysterio in the main event, NXT drew an average of 746,000 viewers this week, which was the show's second-highest audience of the year.

The Judgment Day are among the hottest acts in WWE currently, and after proving their drawing ability this weeks, it makes perfect sense to feature them on NXT for as long as possible.

Aldis Reportedly Interested in WWE and AEW

Following his departure from Impact Wrestling, Nick Aldis reportedly has interest in both of the top two American wrestling promotions.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Upton), Aldis is interested in both WWE and AEW, and he has yet to sign a contract with any company.

Aldis first rose to prominence in Impact Wrestling under the name Magnus from 2008 to 2015, holding the TNA World Heavyweight Championship once. He made his NWA debut in 2017 and remained with the promotion until last year.

The Englishman was a two-time NWA world heavyweight champion, including a reign that lasted 1,043 days.

Aldis made a brief return to Impact this year, but his short-term contract reportedly expired after Slammiversary last weekend.

PWInsider Elite (h/t WrestlingInc's Eric Mutter) reported this week that WWE has interest in Aldis for a backstage producer role.

It is unclear if he would potentially both wrestle and serve as a producer, but Aldis is only 36 years of age, so fully stepping out of the ring may not be of interest to him.

Aldis is undoubtedly one of the biggest free agents available currently, and while AEW has scooped up most of the top free agents in recent years, it can be argued that there would be more opportunity for him to stand out in WWE if given the opportunity to wrestle.

Cardona Expresses Potential Interest in WWE Return

While Matt Cardona accomplished plenty during his time in WWE, including being a two-time tag team champion and one-time intercontinental and United States champion as Zack Ryder, it can be argued that he is currently on the best run of his career.

Even so, Cardona is open to a WWE return, although he noted during an interview with Busted Open Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) that the circumstances have to be right:

"But yeah, like, f--k, I want to walk out in a sold-out arena. It's great. I'm the Indy God. My dream wasn't to be a big fish in a small pond. My dream wasn't to be a pro wrestler. My dream was to be a WWE Superstar. So of course, listen, my phone's working. If there's a 203 number calling, I'll pick up, and we'll have a conversation."

Earlier in the conversation, Cardona discussed being there live at Raw to see his wife, Chelsea Green, win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Sonya Deville this week.

Cardona made it clear that he didn't want anyone to see him there and didn't want to look like he was "begging for a job," but he admitted that experiencing the WWE atmosphere again got his proverbial juices flowing.

Since getting released from WWE in 2020 after 13 years on the main roster, Cardona has reinvented himself and become arguably the biggest star in wrestling not attached to WWE or AEW.

Cardona has held both the NWA and GCW world titles, the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship and various other titles on the independent scene,

He also has a hugely successful podcast with best friend and fellow former WWE Superstar Brian Myers about wrestling action figures called the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.

Cardona has a history in WWE, plus his wife works there, as do several of his closest friends, including Cody Rhodes, The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, so he has no shortage of ties to the company.

Assuming WWE is able to offer him the type of money and role he is looking for, it seems fairly probable that Cardona will be back in the promotion at some point down the line.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.