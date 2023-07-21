Aaron Rodgers Says Jets Have 'Good Window' to Contend: 'It's Not Just a 1-Year Thing'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is getting an early start on shutting down talk that his move to the New York Jets might be a short-term thing.

Speaking to reporters after his training camp debut on Thursday, the four-time NFL MVP said the Jets have "a good window" to compete for a Super Bowl: "It's not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun."

During his March 15 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show when he said he would be playing for the Jets in 2023, Rodgers said he began the offseason believing with 90 percent certainty he was going to retire before going on a darkness retreat.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports said on the April 12 episode of ESPN Milwaukee's Wilde & Tausch show (40 minute mark) that comment stalled trade negotiations between the Jets and Green Bay Packers because New York didn't want to give up significant draft capital for a one-year rental.

The Jets and Packers officially executed the trade on April 26, with the two teams swapping first round picks in the 2023 draft. The Packers also received a second- and sixth-round pick in 2023, plus a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps this season. New York also got an extra fifth-round pick in 2023.

There are some questions about New York's offense that could impact the team's ceiling this season. The offensive line is a big unknown with second-round rookie Joe Tippmann likely starting at center and Mekhi Becton still looking to establish himself after playing one game over the past two seasons combined.

Overall, though, the Jets have a good nucleus that can make life easier for Rodgers. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson had 1,103 receiving yards in 2022. The Jets signed Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard as free agents in part because of their long histories with the 39-year-old.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who flamed out as a head coach with the Denver Broncos last season, has a great relationship with Rodgers.

The Jets are banking on Rodgers being the missing piece to end their 12-year playoff drought. He will be counting on their infrastructure to help him rebound after throwing for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 starts last season.