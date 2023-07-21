James Harden Trade Rumors: P.J. Tucker Mentioned in Talks Between 76ers, Clippers

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly discussed including P.J. Tucker in James Harden trade talks.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Clippers "covet Tucker's ability to guard multiple positions and defend the league's top opposing scorers."

Harden and Tucker have a close relationship dating back to their time with the Houston Rockets. The 2017-18 NBA MVP took a $14 million pay cut for the 2022-23 season largely to give the Sixers access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Tucker in free agency last summer.

