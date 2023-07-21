Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Team Skeptical Blazers Want to Move Star amid Heat Talks

Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Team Skeptical Blazers Want to Move Star amid Heat TalksJuly 21, 2023
As the basketball world continues to wait for a Damian Lillard trade, there's skepticism about the Portland Trail Blazers' willingness to move the seven-time All-Star.
Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one team that spoke with the Blazers is "skeptical" that they actually want to trade Lillard at this point.
Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said on The Rally that the Blazers have told the Miami Heat to make their best offer for the 33-year-old.
The Rally @TheRally
"What I'm told Portland has told Miami is this: Make your best offer to us."<br><br>NBA Insider <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> reports on Damian Lillard's potential trade. <a href="https://t.co/jiHwoShwSS">pic.twitter.com/jiHwoShwSS</a>
