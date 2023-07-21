Pros and Cons of MJF and Adam Cole Sticking Together as AEW's Premiere Tag Team Duo

0 of 5

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW surprisingly struck gold with the oddball pairing of Adam Cole and MJF. So much so that many fans and talking heads hope they will stick together after their Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament win.

The two had an excellent singles match on the June 14 episode of Dynamite. The thrilling time-limit-draw left many viewers hoping The Panama Playboy would get his rematch at the next big pay-per-view event.

Instead, Cole and Friedman became the first team in the aforementioned tournament, which drew some skepticism. Nevertheless, it worked as a vehicle to advance Sammy Guevara's storyline with Chris Jericho and introduce another pleasant surprise in Big Bill and Brian Cage.

Still, the scenario always seemed like a fresh way to keep its eventual winners linked until it was time to continue their feud for the AEW World Championship. To that end, the tandem dubbed Better Than You Bay Bay has had the most screen time, and they've developed the most over the last few weeks.

Even new fans of pro wrestling would have to assume this is also leading to a dramatic split and a rematch, but is it too soon? These are the pros and cons of keeping this crowd-pleasing team together.