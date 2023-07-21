Pros and Cons of MJF and Adam Cole Sticking Together as AEW's Premiere Tag Team Duo

Pros and Cons of MJF and Adam Cole Sticking Together as AEW's Premiere Tag Team DuoJuly 21, 2023
AEW surprisingly struck gold with the oddball pairing of Adam Cole and MJF. So much so that many fans and talking heads hope they will stick together after their Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament win.
The two had an excellent singles match on the June 14 episode of Dynamite. The thrilling time-limit-draw left many viewers hoping The Panama Playboy would get his rematch at the next big pay-per-view event.
Instead, Cole and Friedman became the first team in the aforementioned tournament, which drew some skepticism. Nevertheless, it worked as a vehicle to advance Sammy Guevara's storyline with Chris Jericho and introduce another pleasant surprise in Big Bill and Brian Cage.
Still, the scenario always seemed like a fresh way to keep its eventual winners linked until it was time to continue their feud for the AEW World Championship. To that end, the tandem dubbed Better Than You Bay Bay has had the most screen time, and they've developed the most over the last few weeks.
Even new fans of pro wrestling would have to assume this is also leading to a dramatic split and a rematch, but is it too soon? These are the pros and cons of keeping this crowd-pleasing team together.
Pro: AEW Should Capitalize On Their Popularity
The most obvious argument for Cole and MJF to stay together and defeat FTR is the overwhelmingly positive reception to the duo.
It's hard to imagine anyone expected them to become this popular in such a short amount of time. Nevertheless, their pre-taped segments have been legitimately funny, and the matches have encouraged crowds to participate.
Fans are so invested that they cheered for a body slam, and the team successfully built anticipation for a double clothesline. That's a testament to Friedman's ability to make the audience believe even when he seems the most disingenuous.
AEW caught lightning in a bottle. It seems like a no-brainer to keep such a hot angle going until the well runs dry.
Con: A Title Win Leaves MJF Without An Opponent for All In
However, the company also has two major shows to prepare for in the next month, and MJF will need an opponent.
The Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament was probably just a side mission to pass the time before Cole challenged him to a rematch at All In. If he and Friedman win the tag titles, their highly-anticipated rematch will be off the table.
The reigning champion also has unfinished business with CM Punk following their staredown at the end All Out last year. Unfortunately, an ill-timed injury and the ensuing drama stemming from the post-show media scrum derailed the march toward the third entry in their trilogy of matches.
The matchup seemed destined to take place at the United Center ever since The Second City Saint returned to the venue for the debut of AEW Collision. If the two face off at All Out, who will challenge for the world title at Wembley Stadium?
For that matter, what will be the next big feud for the tag team championship? Tony Khan has plenty of time to pivot, but this new development could create quite a conundrum.
Pro: There's More AEW Can AEW Do with This Storyline
With that said, AEW could still get so much mileage out of this tag team and this storyline.
The aftermath of their tournament finals win proved there is enough room to keep fans guessing. Will Cole's aspirations to secure the company's top prize cause him to turn his back on his new friend?
Is this friendship genuine, or has Friedman been playing possum all along and using the circumstances to lull his partner into a false sense of security? Maybe they're both playing the long game and waiting to see who blinks first.
In the meantime, it wouldn't be a bad idea to continue a slow burn toward their showdown for the AEW World Championship. The company excels at long-term storytelling, and viewers are already hooked.
The duo could even unsuccessfully challenge for the tag titles and demand a rematch at All In. That may take the main title out of the equation. Still, it would be a marquee matchup, and Wembley Stadium would provide a better backdrop for their championship win.
Con: FTR Just Gained Some Momentum On Collision
Conversely, it would be a shame to take the titles off of FTR after they finally found their footing again.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are one of the best tag teams in the world. Their second reign as AEW world tag team champions got off to a hot start after they defeated the Gunns, but it had noticeably stalled after their defense at Double or Nothing.
Their performances on Collision have proven they're still at the top of their game, and they just needed some new dance partners. The two-out-of-three falls match from last week's episode was outstanding, and we would like to see more out of them on this run.
Mark Davis is cleared to compete again, which opens the door for another encounter with Aussie Open at All In. Their first match from NJPW Royal Quest coincidentally also took place in London, England.
Pro: Adam Cole Is At His Best With The Company
Finally, Adam Cole has benefited the most from this reluctant pairing/rivalry. It's not only the most enjoyable he has been as a protagonist, but this is also arguably his best work with AEW thus far.
Their one-on-one match showed that he still could compete at a high level after he suffered a catastrophic injury last year. However, his partnership with MJF also allowed him to connect with the fans in a way he hadn't yet.
No one can deny that the 34-year-old is extremely popular. His entrance always garners a loud reaction, and his catchphrases still hit. Nevertheless, an endearing storyline like this was the last piece of the puzzle.
In fact, it's fair to say AEW could position him as the man to dethrone MJF by the end of the year if this continues to play out. The 2022 men's Owen Hart Cup winner was already a solid option, but viewers will want to see him defeat The Salt of the Earth even more if he betrays him.
Long-time fans will undoubtedly always see him as someone who works best as a conniving heel, but this could be the angle that changes that.
What do you think? Should this tag team split up in two weeks or go on to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship?