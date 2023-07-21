X

    Commanders Rumors: 'Pretty Good Chance' Team Will Change Name After Dan Snyder Sale

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 21, 2023

    Washington Commanders new owner Josh Harris speaks with the media after the purchase of the football team was approved at a special meeting of the NFL owners in Bloomington Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

    NFL owners unanimously approved a group led by Josh Harris to purchase the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder, paving the way for the move to become official and close shortly.

    We'll soon find out what orders of business that Harris undertakes as he assumes control of the franchise, but ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. said on the Rich Eisen Show that he believes a name change could be in order (1:25 mark).

    "I think so, yes," Van Natta said when Eisen asked if he thought the team could change its name and start completely fresh to separate itself from the Snyder era.

    "I think there's a pretty good chance of that to erase any part of the Snyder legacy to have a complete do-over. I would not be surprised at all, Rich, to see a name change and a complete re-branding."

    Needless to say, Snyder's 24-year reign was a disaster on and off the field, with Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post providing a snapshot by the numbers.

    Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala

    I did the math ... <a href="https://t.co/iO21GFw8mz">pic.twitter.com/iO21GFw8mz</a>

    Commanders Rumors: 'Pretty Good Chance' Team Will Change Name After Dan Snyder Sale
    The NFL also announced Thursday that Snyder was fined $60 million after an independent investigation led by former U.S. attorney and SEC chair Mary Joe White into alleged interpersonal and financial misconduct. The 23-page report can be found here.

    Of note, the reports states Snyder sexually harassed a team employee. It also notes that the team withheld approximately $11 million in revenue that "appears to have improperly shielded from sharing, to the extent required by NFL policies."

    Now the team is off to a fresh start under Harris, who has purchased investment groups that bought the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. As Van Natta noted, it should be a extended "honeymoon" period for Harris in D.C. after the Snyder reign, and a name change could very well be welcome to rid the franchise of the team's past.